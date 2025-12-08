HORSESHOE INDIANAPOLIS WORKERS WIN STRIKE, JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 135

Workers Secure Teamsters Representation after Seven Weeks on Picket Line

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After being forced by the casino to strike for seven weeks, dealers and dual rates at Horseshoe Indianapolis have voted to join Teamsters Local 135.

"Being part of this strike reminded me just how much power we have as workers," said Dakota Massman, a table games dealer at Horseshoe and proud new member of Local 135. "Horseshoe has billions of dollars behind it. They did everything in their power to stop us from getting the strong representation we wanted and deserved. But it wasn't enough, and I'm so proud to have taken part in this fight."

The 200 casino workers were scheduled to vote in their Teamsters election on Friday, Oct. 17. Horseshoe refused to run the election as planned, leaving workers no choice but to strike.

"Horseshoe Indianapolis pulled out every union-busting tactic in an attempt to undermine this group. But in the end, the militancy of these workers proved too powerful," said Dustin Roach, President of Local 135. "We can't wait to bring that same fighting spirit to bargaining for their first contract."

Horseshoe is owned by the multibillion-dollar corporation Caesar's Entertainment.

"Our union made it clear to Horseshoe from the start that there was only one way this strike was ending, and that's with Teamsters representation," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "It has been inspiring to see these workers make it happen."

Teamsters Local 135 represents over 12,000 members in over a dozen Teamsters divisions. For more information, go to local135.com.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 135