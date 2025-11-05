STRIKING HORSESHOE CASINO WORKERS TO SPEAK AT SHELBYVILLE CITY COUNCIL

Dealers and Dual Rates Call on City Leaders to Support Fight for Teamsters Union Recognition

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking dealers and dual rates at Horseshoe Casino will speak during public comment at Wednesday's Shelbyville City Council meeting, calling on city leaders to support them in their fight for union recognition.

The 200 workers were scheduled to vote in their union election on Friday, Oct. 17. The ongoing government shutdown caused the election to be delayed indefinitely, so the prospective Teamsters proposed using a neutral third party to conduct the vote as planned. Horseshoe's management refused, forcing the group to strike for union recognition.

Horseshoe Indianapolis raked in $336 million in revenue last year, making it the second highest-earning casino in Indiana. It is owned by the multibillion-dollar Caesars Entertainment.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 5

6:00 pm ET



WHO: Horseshoe dealers and dual rates

Rank-and-file Teamsters



WHERE: Shelbyville City Hall

44 West Washington Street

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Media Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

On-Site Contact:

David Schneider, (317) 755-9440

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 135