STRIKING HORSESHOE CASINO WORKERS TO SPEAK AT SHELBYVILLE CITY COUNCIL

Teamsters Local 135

Nov 05, 2025, 10:20 ET

Dealers and Dual Rates Call on City Leaders to Support Fight for Teamsters Union Recognition

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking dealers and dual rates at Horseshoe Casino will speak during public comment at Wednesday's Shelbyville City Council meeting, calling on city leaders to support them in their fight for union recognition.

The 200 workers were scheduled to vote in their union election on Friday, Oct. 17. The ongoing government shutdown caused the election to be delayed indefinitely, so the prospective Teamsters proposed using a neutral third party to conduct the vote as planned. Horseshoe's management refused, forcing the group to strike for union recognition.

Horseshoe Indianapolis raked in $336 million in revenue last year, making it the second highest-earning casino in Indiana. It is owned by the multibillion-dollar Caesars Entertainment.

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 5


6:00 pm ET



WHO:                               

Horseshoe dealers and dual rates


Rank-and-file Teamsters               



WHERE:

Shelbyville City Hall


44 West Washington Street


Shelbyville, IN 46176

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International President Sara Nelson will join striking dealers and dual rates at Horseshoe Indianapolis on...
Workers at Horseshoe Indianapolis have launched a strike as they demand recognition of Teamsters Local 135 as their bargaining representative. The...
