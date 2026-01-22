AFA Launches 'Ones to Watch' Innovation Recognition Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) announced the launch of Ones to Watch, a new annual recognition program highlighting small and mid-size companies whose innovations show strong potential to shape the future of airpower, spacepower, and national defense.

"At a time when speed, adaptability, and resilience are essential to maintaining America's air and space advantage, many of the most important breakthroughs are coming from smaller, highly innovative companies," said Lt. Gen. David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. "Ones to Watch is about recognizing those companies that are already demonstrating real momentum and mission relevance and ensuring they are visible, connected, and supported as part of a competitive industrial base."

Ones to Watch is a competitive recognition program open to eligible companies through an application process. Submissions are evaluated through a scoring framework with final selections made by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.

Companies selected as Ones to Watch receive year-round recognition across AFA platforms, including features in Air & Space Forces Magazine and recognition at the Warfare Symposium and Air, Space & Cyber Conference.

As AFA approaches its 80th anniversary, Ones to Watch reflects the Association's ongoing effort to better engage and elevate emerging innovators across the air and space communities.

Applications for Ones to Watch are now open. There is no cost to apply. For more information or to apply, visit www.AFA.org/Ones-to-Watch.

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 130,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air Force and Space Force as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

