AFA's Mitchell Institute Launches 'America 250' Podcast Series

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFA's Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies launched "America 250: The Air & Space Power Story," a new short-form podcast series highlighting how every U.S. state has contributed to the history and development of these domains.

Timed with the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary of independence, the series explores each state's most iconic connection to the Air Force and Space Force, focusing on tangible places, people, and innovations that remain part of local communities today. Episodes feature conversations with AFA Mitchell Institute experts and tie to places and things everyday Americans can visit in their communities.

"As we reflect on our nation's heritage, it's crucial to recognize that who we are as a country has been fundamentally shaped by airpower and spacepower," said Lt. Gen. David Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. "It's an honor to help share some of these stories and connect them to the various states where the history was made."

"Airpower and spacepower is a human story, so many of these episodes will focus on Airmen, Guardians, and innovators," said Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.), President & CEO of the Air & Space Forces Association. "This has always been, and will always be, a national endeavor."

The first episode highlights Delaware and its connection to pioneering airlift concepts developed during World War II, as well as the team who invented the spacesuits that Apollo astronauts wore on the moon.

"America 250: The Air & Space Power Story" will be released weekly and is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

About the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies

The Mitchell Institute is the only think tank focused on airpower and spacepower, located in the nation's capital. The Mitchell Institute is an independent, nonpartisan research organization established to provide innovative, insightful, fact-based research, analysis, and policy options to inform decision-makers, experts, and the public on national security issues in the air and space domains. Mitchell provides deep analysis of important issues, strategy, and technology through research reports and policy papers on a wide range of subjects. Mitchell conducts cutting edge workshops and wargames and facilitates topical expert conversations through a variety of community activities and engagement opportunities, from symposia to round tables. Mitchell also engages top air and space leaders with its internationally acclaimed webinar series and influential weekly podcast series that both cover a broad range of timely air and space issues.

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 130,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air Force and Space Force as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

