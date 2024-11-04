Affidea Group partners with Reset Health to launch clinically-led digital weight loss and diabetes management solution across its network

Affidea introduces the Roczen platform from Reset Health for the management of obesity and type 2 diabetes, offering personalised care, GLP-1 medications, and improved health outcomes for patients

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affidea, the leading pan-European provider of community-based polyclinics, advanced diagnostics and specialist services, is excited to announce a strategic long-term collaboration with Reset Health for the implementation of Roczen, a doctor-led, digital care model designed to treat and manage obesity and type 2 diabetes.

This new solution will be rolled out across Affidea markets in the coming period, offering patients access to a clinically proven, data-driven care pathway that combines advanced analytics with evidence-based interventions to improve health outcomes in managing obesity and its related chronic conditions.

Designed as a fully digital, doctor-led service, the platform addresses obesity and type 2 diabetes by combining sustainable lifestyle changes with new innovative medical interventions.

Key features include:

Comprehensive pathway to support patients

Continuous tracking of vital health metrics to provide timely interventions.

Personalised treatment plans based on real-time patient data and health needs.

Direct communication between patients and healthcare providers for better management and ongoing support.

Support offered on sustainable behaviour changes, including dietary modifications, physical activity, and mental health.

Access to GLP-1 medications for qualifying patients, supporting comprehensive chronic disease management.

Affidea's collaboration with Reset Health and the introduction of the Roczen platform marks a significant step in expanding Affidea's clinical services to meet the growing demand for effective weight and diabetes management solutions. This partnership aligns with Affidea's mission to deliver innovative, patient-focused care pathways, ensuring patients have access to the latest therapeutic options, including GLP-1 medications. By integrating digital therapeutics with professional healthcare support, Affidea's centres will offer personalised, accessible, and affordable care, helping patients manage obesity and type 2 diabetes more effectively while reducing the risk of long-term complications.

Dr Charles Niehaus, Executive Director for Affidea Group, commented: "At Affidea, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care for our patients, tailored for their individual needs. The Roczen platform we are now implementing for a comprehensive pathway allows us to offer a clinically validated approach to weight management and diabetes care that directly addresses two of the most pressing health issues of our time. By offering personalised, evidence-based interventions, we are empowering our patients to take control of their health and improve their quality of life."

Dr David Wong, Chairman at Reset Health, said: "We are excited to partner with Affidea and together be at the forefront of delivering high-quality, clinically-proven weight management and diabetes care across Europe. By providing access to Roczen, our doctor-led care model, we will support people living with obesity and type 2 diabetes to have individualised care that is tailored to their needs. By improving patient experience and engagement, we seek to deliver better outcomes."

Key Facts on Obesity and its Impact, according to WHO:

Nearly 60% of adults in Europe are overweight, and 23% are classified as obese. One in three school-aged children is also classified as obese.

1.2 million deaths annually in the European region are attributable to overweight and obesity.

By 2030, projections from the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest that obesity rates in Europe could rise by 10-15%, with as many as 30% of adults becoming obese.

Obesity is strongly linked to type 2 diabetes, with 80-90% of individuals with type 2 diabetes being overweight or obese.

Around 70% of individuals with obstructive sleep apnea are obese.

Obesity increases the risk of osteoarthritis in the knee by four times.

There is a 33% increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and a 64% increased risk of any dementia for obese patients.

There is a strong correlation between obesity and mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.

About Affidea

Affidea (www.affidea.com) is a leading pan-European provider of community-based polyclinics, advanced diagnostics and specialist services. Founded in 1991, the company operates 380 centres across 15 countries, providing high-quality medical services to nearly 14 million patients every year. Due to its track record for patient safety, the company has become the most awarded diagnostic imaging provider in Europe by the European Society of Radiology, as over 90% of its centres are recognised on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars by the European Society of Radiology. Affidea is majority-owned by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a leading investment holding company, focused on long-term value-creation with a stable and supportive family shareholder base.

About Reset Health

Reset Health (www.resethealth.clinic) is a digital health company delivering scalable clinical solutions and is a leader in personalised lifestyle interventions. Reset's digital platform and care model, Roczen (www.roczen.com), is used in conjunction with new anti-obesity medications, GLP-1s and GIPs, to enhance health outcomes of patients with obesity and associated co-morbidities. Reset Health is regulated by the Care Quality Commission and recommended by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE). Reset Health is the provider of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes care across the UK and Malaysia where it delivers its programmes and platform to over 500,000 people, working with governments, employers, insurers, private providers and health systems.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942742/4502210/Affidea_Group_Logo.jpg