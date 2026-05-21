Affiliated Advisors Launches Inaugural Synthesis Program Scholarship, Honoring St. Louis Park High School Senior Audrey Mancini

~$5,000 award recognizes an outstanding student focused on a career in financial services

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliated Advisors, a leading advisor service and support platform, announced today the launch of its inaugural Synthesis Program Scholarship and named Audrey Mancini, a senior at St. Louis Park High School, as its first recipient. The $5,000 scholarship was presented at an award ceremony held in recognition of Mancini's academic achievement, personal commitment, and her plans to pursue a career in financial services.

The Synthesis Program Scholarship was established to recognize an outstanding local High School senior who demonstrates a strong interest in pursuing a career in financial services. The award supports students planning to enroll in a college or university program in finance, accounting, economics, business administration, or a related discipline that lays the foundation for a meaningful career in the financial services industry.

"We believe the next generation of financial professionals will shape the future of how individuals and families achieve financial security," said Trisha Qualy, Managing Partner of Affiliated Advisors. "Audrey embodies exactly the kind of drive, curiosity, and purpose that this scholarship was created to recognize. We are proud to support her journey and look forward to watching her make her mark in this industry."

Affiliated Advisors' mission is to help independent financial advisors build the practices of their dreams. The Synthesis Program Scholarship reflects the firm's broader commitment to its community and to empowering young people with the education and resources they need to build careers that matter. By investing in the next generation of financial professionals, Affiliated Advisors aims to strengthen the pipeline of talent that will serve clients and communities for decades to come.

Affiliated Advisors, with its flagship office in St. Louis Park, plans to continue the Synthesis Program Scholarship annually, with future awards open to qualifying seniors at St. Louis Park High School.

About Affiliated Advisors

Affiliated Advisors is a leading growth platform dedicated to empowering financial advisors to build enterprise-ready firms with enduring equity value. Through business consulting, M&A and succession planning expertise, along with technology enablement, and advisor development programs, Affiliated Advisors equips independent advisors with the resources and strategies required to grow, compete and succeed in a rapidly evolving wealth management landscape. www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

SOURCE Affiliated Advisors