Financial Planning Partners Joins Encore Financial, Expanding Affiliated Advisors Network

Veteran Advisor Joan Gilles Merges Her Practice with Encore to Secure Long-Term Continuity for Clients

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Financial, an independent financial advisory firm and member of the Affiliated Advisors network, announced today that Financial Planning Partners, led by veteran financial advisor Joan Gilles, has joined the firm. The merger brings approximately $90 million in assets under management to Encore from Cetera and marks a significant milestone for both practices as they unite around a shared commitment to client-centered financial planning.

For Gilles, the decision was rooted in a deeply personal commitment to her clients' futures. Having spent her career navigating life transitions alongside the families she serves, Gilles recognized that planning for the continuity of her own practice was the next step in honoring those relationships. Her goal was to find a team she trusted to carry forward the same values, one capable of supporting her clients for the next thirty years and beyond.

"Providing my clients with the best possible care means planning ahead, not just for their finances, but for the continuity of the advice they rely upon," said Joan Gilles. "I have known many on the Encore team for years and my decision was driven by their deep commitment to the same client-centered, life-focused approach we have built together."

Gilles plans to remain actively involved in serving her clients throughout a gradual transition period. Working alongside select advisors from the Encore team, she will focus on the long-term planning and relationship conversations that have always defined her practice, while her new colleagues take on day-to-day client service responsibilities.

Founded in 2021, Encore Financial has grown organically from $400 million to more than $1.2 billion in assets under management, now serving clients across a team of 11 advisors. The firm operates through a distinctive model that combines in-house portfolio management and tax services, offering clients a fully integrated approach to wealth management. Encore's growth strategy has remained deliberately focused on finding the right advisors and client relationships that can grow with the firm.

"Joan's decision to join Encore reflects exactly how we think about building this firm by bringing in the right people who share our values and our commitment to clients," said Tyler Armstrong, co-founder of Encore. We are building a team that can serve families with excellence for generations, and Joan embodies that mission."

The combined practice further strengthens Encore's commitment to building a diverse, next-generation team. Women currently represent more than 50 percent of the firm's advisors and leadership, a dynamic that resonated with Gilles as she evaluated her options.

The transaction was supported by Affiliated Advisors, the independent network through which Encore operates. Affiliated Advisors provides member firms with M&A guidance, business development resources, and platform infrastructure, enabling advisors to maintain the independence and entrepreneurial culture of the independent channel while accessing the tools needed to serve clients at a high level.

"Joan and the Encore team exemplify what the independent channel is all about, which is experienced advisors who put clients first, build with intention, and take the long view on succession," said Tom Rippberger, Managing Partner of Affiliated Advisors. "This is exactly the kind of thoughtful, values-driven growth we are proud to support and we congratulate Joan and the Encore team on this next chapter, and look forward to what this partnership will mean for her clients for years to come."

About Affiliated Advisors

Affiliated Advisors is an award-winning growth platform dedicated to empowering financial advisors to build enterprise-ready firms with enduring equity value. Through business consulting, M&A and succession planning expertise, along with technology enablement, and advisor development programs, Affiliated Advisors equips independent advisors with the resources and strategies required to grow, compete and succeed in a rapidly evolving wealth management landscape. www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

SOURCE Affiliated Advisors