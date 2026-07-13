Affiliated Advisors Named a Finalist in Wealth Management's 2026 Wealthies Awards for Independent Integrated Growth Platforms

Equity Uplift initiative recognized for helping advisors build more scalable, transferable, and valuable practices

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliated Advisors, a leading advisor service and support platform, announced today that it has been named a Finalist in Wealth Management's 2026 Wealthies Industry Awards program in the category of Independent Integrated Growth Platforms. The recognition centers on Equity Uplift, the firm's initiative designed to help advisors intentionally build the long-term enterprise value of their practices. This marks the third consecutive year Affiliated Advisors has been recognized in this category, having won the award in 2025.

The Wealthies celebrate the products, platforms, and programs shaping the wealth management industry, honoring organizations that demonstrate innovation, impact, and measurable value for advisors and their clients.

About Equity Uplift

Equity Uplift helps advisors move beyond running a lifestyle practice toward building a growth-oriented, transferable business. The program combines strategic consulting, operational support, and scalable infrastructure to strengthen the core drivers of enterprise value, including recurring revenue, margin expansion, and team leverage.

Through a centralized support platform, advisors gain access to resources that improve efficiency, elevate the client experience, and create greater consistency across their practice, freeing them to focus on high-value activities such as client relationships and strategic growth. By aligning technology, people, and process, Equity Uplift also helps reduce key-person dependency and prepares practices for smoother succession outcomes and stronger valuations in future liquidity events, all while preserving advisor independence.

"Being recognized as a Wealthies finalist for the third year in a row is a meaningful validation of what Equity Uplift was built to do," said Trisha Qualy, Managing Partner at Affiliated Advisors. "Our goal has always been to help advisors build the practices of their dreams and this recognition reflects the real progress our advisors are making toward more scalable, valuable, and durable businesses."

A Framework for Sustainable Growth

Equity Uplift is designed to serve as both a growth accelerator and a long-term value-building framework. Advisors participating in the program benefit from:

Strategic consulting to identify and prioritize the highest-impact opportunities for growth and profitability

to identify and prioritize the highest-impact opportunities for growth and profitability Centralized operational support that improves efficiency and consistency across the practice

that improves efficiency and consistency across the practice Scalable infrastructure that reduces reliance on any single individual and strengthens business continuity

that reduces reliance on any single individual and strengthens business continuity A clear path toward succession readiness, giving advisors greater optionality when considering future liquidity events

Winners of the 2026 Wealthies will be announced at the Gala Event on September 10, 2026 in New York City at the Cipriani, 42nd St.

About Affiliated Advisors

Affiliated Advisors is an award-winning growth platform dedicated to empowering financial advisors to build enterprise-ready firms with enduring equity value. Through business consulting, M&A and succession planning expertise, along with technology enablement, and advisor development programs, Affiliated Advisors equips independent advisors with the resources and strategies required to grow, compete and succeed in a rapidly evolving wealth management landscape. www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

The Wealth Management Industry Awards for Independent Integrated Growth Platforms honors a new initiative, product, program, platform or enhancement to an existing platform/product that provides independent RIAs and or broker/dealer representatives with a full suite of resources designed to provide scale, convenience and cost-savings to run better businesses. Initiatives includes areas such as new technology applications, practice management programs and marketing tools. The financial professional applied for the recognition. Firms do not pay a fee to be nominated or selected for this award. Third-party ratings are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation.

SOURCE Affiliated Advisors