Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Selects Lumin Digital as New Digital Banking Provider

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union , a St. Paul, Minn.-based credit union, and Lumin Digital , a leading cloud-native digital banking provider, have entered a multi-year strategic collaboration to enhance and streamline online and mobile banking features for credit union members.

Affinity Plus is adapting to its members' changing needs and adopting a fresh approach to digital banking while enriching their financial well-being. Through the partnership, Affinity Plus will now offer a digital banking platform with personalized spending analysis, financial guidance, savings objectives, and robust fraud protection for its members.

"We are dedicated to providing a best-in-class digital banking experience to our members and investing in technology that will help them reach their financial goals," said Maha Brauch, Director of Digital Services at Affinity Plus. "We were impressed by Lumin's cloud-native, future-ready platform and speed to market, including conversion track record, advanced technology stack, and uptime statistics. We look forward to offering our members innovative new tools for an enhanced banking experience."

This strategic move will significantly accelerate the development and deployment of new features and functionalities, empowering members with a more modern, intuitive, and efficient online and mobile banking platform. By leveraging Lumin's cutting-edge, cloud-based infrastructure, the credit union will be able to rapidly introduce innovative solutions, improve overall performance, and deliver a seamless user experience across all channels.

"At Lumin, our focus is on helping our clients achieve sustainable growth," said Jeff Chambers, Chief Executive Officer at Lumin Digital. "We're proud to partner with Affinity Plus to offer their members the best available digital banking platform so that they can build strong digital relationships with their members and help ensure their changing financial needs are met today and into the future."

About Affinity Plus Credit Union

Based in St. Paul, Minn., Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that puts people first above profits. Members of Affinity Plus receive maximum value through competitive rates, minimal fees, and unique, member-centric products and programs. Established in 1930, Affinity Plus has 31 branches located throughout Minnesota and is owned by nearly 270,000 members. Affinity Plus has more than $4.2 billion in assets. Additional information is available at www.affinityplus.org or by calling (800) 322-7228.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

SOURCE Lumin Digital