Renowned Leadership Expert Simon Sinek to Appear in Exclusive Opening Session at Lumin Digital's Client Conference, Lumination

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud-native digital banking provider Lumin Digital today announced that Simon Sinek, renowned optimist, bestselling author, and leadership visionary, will join Lumin Digital founder and CEO Jeff Chambers for an opening session at Lumination 2026, the company's invitation-only client conference taking place May 11–13, 2026.

Anchored in the conference's theme, "For the Forward," the conversation will explore how purpose-driven leadership can foster innovation and drive progress.

"I read Simon's books, Leaders Eat Last and The Infinite Game, during Lumin's early years, and they helped shape how we built the company," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "Our leaders are servant-minded, and we do not play to win. We aspire to build something lasting, respected, and bigger than ourselves. It is a company that puts people at the center of everything we do. Lumination will be a great setting to explore what it means to lead with purpose and to build companies that endure."

Described as a "visionary thinker with a rare intellect," Simon Sinek has devoted his professional life to helping advance a vision of the world that does not yet exist; a world in which the vast majority of people wake up every single morning inspired, feel safe wherever they are, and end the day fulfilled by the work they do. Simon may be best known for his TED talk on the concept of WHY, which has been viewed over 60 million times, and his video on millennials in the workplace, which reached 80 million views in its first week and has gone on to be seen hundreds of millions of times. He continues to share inspiration through his bestselling books, including the global bestseller Start with WHY and the New York Times bestsellers Leaders Eat Last and The Infinite Game, as well as his podcast, A Bit of Optimism.

Designed as a premier, forward-looking experience for digital banking leaders, Lumination 2026 will bring together more than 500 clients, partners, and industry innovators to reimagine what's next in digital banking, deepen relationships, and explore practical solutions shaping the industry's future. The three-day conference will feature immersive workshops, keynotes, and sessions showcasing advancements in AI-powered personalization, security, and fraud resilience, and new product innovations, including loan origination. The event will also highlight the power of community-driven innovation, showcasing how Lumin's clients, partners, and employees are shaping the future of digital banking together. Additional details on the conference can be found here .

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. Lumin has received top marks from clients on the G2 Marketplace for digital banking software. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

