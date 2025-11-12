First Bank of Berne Delivers Elevated Digital Banking Experience with Successful Launch on Lumin Digital Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank of Berne , a Berne, IN-based bank, today announced the successful implementation of its new digital banking solution from Lumin Digital , a leading cloud-native digital banking provider.

As a community bank, First Bank of Berne needed a partner that not only provided powerful capabilities but also understood the importance of agility and responsiveness. Lumin Digital's digital banking platform enables First Bank of Berne to bring new features to market faster and adapt quickly to changing customer expectations.

"Lumin has operated as a true partner - collaborative, innovative, and aligned with our commitment to exceptional service," said Deon Shoaf, COO of First Bank of Berne. "Lumin provided a dedicated transition team with a seamless conversion process, and we are thrilled to work with a digital banking provider that empowers us to offer a digital banking experience that feels personal, modern, and efficient."

Throughout the implementation process, the teams at Lumin Digital and First Bank of Berne worked closely together, extensively testing the platform's overall functionality and various integrations.

"It's an absolute pleasure to work with the First Bank of Berne team to provide a best-in-class digital banking experience," said Lisa Daniels, Chief Delivery Officer at Lumin Digital. "We're proud of the smooth and effective collaboration that marked this implementation. We look forward to continuing to work together to deliver a seamless, future-ready digital experience."

About First Bank of Berne

Established in 1891, First Bank of Berne has six convenient offices, located in Indiana and Ohio. Since its beginning, First Bank of Berne has been involved in the community and has devoted their efforts toward providing customers with the best possible service. The bank has been recognized as an ICBA Top Performer, a Five Star Bank, and has been rated Indiana's number one bank numerous times, as reported by Financial Management Consulting Group. To learn more about First Bank of Berne, please visit firstbankofberne.com.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. Lumin has received top marks from clients on the G2 Marketplace for digital banking software. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

SOURCE Lumin Digital