AFFORDABLE, ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY NOW OPEN IN HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY

New Standard Senior Living Completes The Third, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Community To Serve Seniors with Medicaid Coverage

RED BANK, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Standard Senior Living (NSSL), a New Jersey-based assisted living provider that specializes in Medicaid facilities, has just completed the construction of its third, affordable, assisted living community to serve South Jersey's seniors.

New Standard Senior Living at Hammonton is one of three affordable, assisted living projects developed by New Standard Senior Living. This brand-new, state-of-the-art secure community offers 174 private studio apartment-style rooms with a private bath and kitchenette and is located at 308 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, N.J., 08037.

The Hammonton community is now open to the public for tours and is accepting applications while the New Jersey Department of Health completes the licensing process — a final step before seniors are able to call this community, home.

The New Standard Senior Living communities are the first of its kind in the state of New Jersey. They were purposely designated to provide seniors who are not in need of skilled nursing facilities and who cannot afford market-rate assisted living rates with options to live independently while receiving day-to-day care, support and services needed. All three communities are equipped with around-the-clock team members, pharmacy and on-call medical professionals including Podiatrist, Optometrist, Audiologist, Dentist and in-house nursing staff. Additionally, each community is pet-friendly and fully ADA accessible to accommodate residents with visual, hearing, motor and cognitive disabilities.

Seniors and families can obtain more information about Hammonton's affordable, assisted living community by calling 609-541-7718 or by visiting newstandardsl.com/affordable-assisted-living/assisted-living-hammonton.

About New Standard Senior Living

With corporate offices in Red Bank, N.J., New Standard Senior Living (NSSL) is the first provider in the state purposely created to deliver dedicated, affordable, assisted living solutions, including direct Medicaid admissions, for New Jersey seniors. For more information, visit newstandardsl.com.

Contact:

Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management

Phone: 609-330-6878

Efax: 856-558-9357

SOURCE New Standard Senior Living