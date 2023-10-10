Assisted Living at Hammonton Gets the Green Light

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living at Hammonton, South Jersey's third affordable, assisted living community developed by New Standard Senior Living (NSSL), is now licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health. The state license was the final step in the process and now, with its completion, seniors are able to call this community, home.

New Standard Senior Living has delivered three affordable, assisted living properties to serve South Jersey's seniors. The first project, the Millville campus, was completed in 2020, then followed by the second project in Egg Harbor Township and this month, the opening of the third and final NSSL's community — Assisted Living at Hammonton.

All three properties are Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Communities with direct Medicaid admissions and offer state-of-the-art accommodations where seniors do not have to share their rooms. Assisted Living at Hammonton features 174 studio apartment-style rooms with a private bath and kitchenette in a brand-new, ADA accessible, ASHRE Level 2 and Energy Star rated complex designed to accommodate solar energy.

"We are so excited to receive this news. Upon completion of construction earlier this year, seniors were able to tour the property and sign onto the wait list while remaining unsure of their move-in date. Now, that the state licensing has been completed, we are finally able to deliver good new to those awaiting Hammonton residence," says Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management, New Standard Senior Living.

Assisted Living at Hammonton is located at 308 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, N.J. 08037. Tours of the community can be scheduled online or by calling 609-541-7718. More information about this community and the application for admissions are available on the company's website at newstandardsl.com.

About New Standard Senior Living

With corporate offices in Red Bank, N.J., New Standard Senior Living (NSSL) is the first provider in the state purposely created to deliver dedicated, affordable, assisted living solutions, including direct Medicaid admissions, for New Jersey seniors. For more information, visit newstandardsl.com.

Contact:

Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management

Phone: 609-330-6878

Efax: 856-558-9357

SOURCE New Standard Senior Living