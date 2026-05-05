AffordableHousing.com Introduces Fee Transparency to Show the True Cost of Renting

New Total Monthly Lease Price standard eliminates hidden costs and brings clarity to renters and property owners

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AffordableHousing.com today announced an update to its Fee Transparency feature, giving renters a complete, upfront view of what it costs to lease a home.

At the center of the update is Total Monthly Lease Price (TMLP), a standardized calculation that reflects the full monthly cost of a rental, including all fees. Every listing now includes both a monthly cost estimate and a move-in estimate, giving renters a complete view of total costs upfront.

Listings include a clear breakdown of:

Monthly fees, including items like pet rent and service charges





One-time costs such as deposits and administrative fees





Custom fees defined by property owners, each labeled with purpose and amount





A Utilities section showing which costs are paid by the renter versus the owner

The result is simple: renters can evaluate affordability immediately, without chasing down missing details or uncovering costs late in the process.

"Renters deserve to know what a home actually costs before they apply, not after they're committed," said Richard Cupelli, CEO of AffordableHousing.com. "We're putting every fee in plain sight, on every listing, on day one—because affordable housing should start with an honest number."

The feature also strengthens outcomes for property owners. By standardizing how pricing is presented, AffordableHousing.com creates a more level marketplace—where complete, accurate listings compete on equal footing and qualified renters aren't diverted by incomplete or misleading pricing.

To support this, property owners must provide detailed fee information as part of the listing process, including pet-related costs, maintenance fees, renters insurance requirements, and up to five custom charges. Every listing meets a consistent disclosure standard, so renters always see the full picture.

This approach reflects growing national attention on pricing transparency and so-called "junk fees," while taking a practical stance: fees aren't the problem—lack of clarity is.

"Hidden fees are the issue," Cupelli added. "A pet fee, a deposit, a service charge: each one is fair when it's named, explained, and shown upfront. Fee Transparency draws that line and holds every listing to it."

AffordableHousing.com remains free for renters, with no application or platform fees. Property owners can list at no cost or access premium features designed to help them connect with qualified renters and lease more efficiently.

Used by thousands of housing agencies nationwide and powering millions of rental searches annually, AffordableHousing.com is the only established platform dedicated to the affordable housing ecosystem—bringing renters, property owners, and public agencies together through technology built for how housing actually works.

About AffordableHousing.com

AffordableHousing.com is the nation's leading platform connecting renters, property owners, and housing agencies. With more than 20 years of experience and partnerships with thousands of housing agencies nationwide, the platform delivers data-driven technology that streamlines workflows, supports compliance, and helps more families find and secure affordable housing.

SOURCE AffordableHousing.com