U.S. Housing Agencies Can Now Accelerate HCV Rent Reasonableness Approvals with RentWatch Quick Certify by AffordableHousing.com

RentWatch Quick Certify helps housing agencies reduce the time and effort required for rent reasonableness reviews by delivering data-backed submissions that support faster, more consistent approvals.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AffordableHousing.com announced the recent launch of RentWatch Quick Certify, an upgrade to its RentWatch service that helps Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) approve rent reasonableness submissions faster using verified market data.

At a time when agencies are managing high caseloads with limited staff, rent approvals can slow down lease-ups and delay families from securing housing. Rent reasonableness determinations are a critical step in that process, but they often require significant staff time to research, document, and validate comparable rents. RentWatch Quick Certify addresses that bottleneck by giving agencies a faster, more consistent way to evaluate rents while maintaining complete control over the approval process.

The tool delivers data-backed rent submissions built from extensive real-market data and supported by Market Rent Reports, allowing agencies to evaluate owner-proposed rents with far less manual research. By standardizing how rent data is presented and supported, Quick Certify reduces back-and-forth with property owners, shortens review time, and helps agencies move more families into homes more efficiently—while maintaining full control over every approval decision.

"Housing agencies are under increasing pressure to move quickly while maintaining compliance standards," said Richard Cupelli, CEO of AffordableHousing.com. "Quick Certify helps them do both. It reduces the time it takes to review rent requests, brings consistency to the process, and still maintains their authority over every determination."

RentWatch Quick Certify leverages AffordableHousing.com's Market Rent Reports and RentWatch data, which draw from large-scale rental market activity and align with HUD rent reasonableness requirements. Each submission is supported by consistent, transparent data, giving agencies a stronger foundation for decision-making and documentation.

By reducing administrative friction and improving consistency, RentWatch Quick Certify also helps address a broader challenge: keeping property owners engaged in voucher programs by setting clearer rent expectations upfront and minimizing delays during lease-up.

As a trusted partner to housing agencies nationwide, AffordableHousing.com equips agencies with the technology and support needed to reduce administrative burden, simplify compliance, and help more families access housing.

About AffordableHousing.com

AffordableHousing.com is the nation's largest dedicated online platform for affordable housing and a trusted technology partner to thousands of public housing agencies nationwide. For more than two decades, the company has delivered tools that help families secure safe, stable homes across naturally occurring affordable housing, Section 8, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) programs. By connecting renters, property owners, and housing agencies through a single integrated platform, AffordableHousing.com supports more efficient housing programs and broader access nationwide. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

SOURCE AffordableHousing.com