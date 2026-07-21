AffordableHousing.com to Expand Housing Marketplace with Dedicated Rooms for Rent Experience

New Rooms for Rent experience expands access to shared housing as millions of Americans turn to room rentals for affordable housing

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As shared housing reaches record levels across the United States, AffordableHousing.com is expanding its marketplace with a dedicated Rooms for Rent experience designed to make one of the nation's most affordable housing options easier to find, easier to list, and easier to lease.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, a record 6.8 million U.S. households shared housing with unrelated roommates, housemates, or boarders in 2023, underscoring the growing role shared housing plays in expanding affordable housing opportunities across the country.

While shared housing has become more common, the online rental experience hasn't kept pace. Room rentals are often buried among apartment and home listings or scattered across platforms with inconsistent information and limited verification. AffordableHousing.com's dedicated Rooms for Rent marketplace is designed specifically for room rentals, creating a more transparent experience for renters and housing providers alike.

As the nation's largest affordable housing marketplace, AffordableHousing.com will expand beyond traditional rental listings to help renters discover affordable housing opportunities wherever they exist.

The new marketplace includes dedicated search tools for renters and a listing workflow designed specifically for housing providers offering individual rooms. Listings also benefit from AffordableHousing.com's owner verification process and Trusted Owner badges, helping renters identify listings from verified housing providers.

"Not every housing solution requires new construction," said Richard Cupelli, founder and CEO of AffordableHousing.com. "Millions of people already share housing successfully. Our goal is to make those opportunities easier to find, easier to understand, and easier to connect with so more people can access housing that already exists."

For renters, the marketplace makes room-based housing easier to discover through dedicated search tools and listing details designed for shared living arrangements. For housing providers, it creates greater visibility for available room inventory while connecting them with renters specifically seeking shared housing.

The expansion reflects AffordableHousing.com's mission to simplify how the nation finds and provides affordable housing. Expanding housing access isn't only about adding new supply—it's also about helping people make better use of the housing that already exists. By making room inventory easier to discover, the company is increasing access to affordable housing through technology that improves visibility, transparency, and connections between renters and housing providers.

The launch also aligns with HUD's recognition of shared housing as an important option for expanding housing access and making better use of existing housing resources.

The new Rooms for Rent experience is expected to launch nationwide in September 2026.

About AffordableHousing.com

AffordableHousing.com is the nation's largest affordable housing marketplace, helping millions of renters, property owners, housing agencies, and housing professionals connect through technology that simplifies the affordable housing process. For more than 20 years, the company has helped increase housing access by providing trusted listings, market intelligence, and tools that improve transparency, efficiency, and housing outcomes nationwide.

SOURCE AffordableHousing.com