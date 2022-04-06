AffyImmune Therapeutics to Present Poster at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting
Apr 06, 2022, 08:59 ET
NATICK, Mass., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company using its Tune & Track platform to develop CAR T cells for the treatment of solid cancers, announced today that it will present an abstract in a poster session at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is being held April 8 – 13. Presented findings will highlight research using AffyImmune's Tune & Track platform for the affinity tuning of the interaction between CAR T cells and cancer antigen, tracking of CAR T cells in real-time, and armoring of CAR T cells with cytokines.
Details of the abstract and poster are as follows:
Title: Focused IL-12 cytokine delivery enhances function of affinity-tuned and real-time tracked ICAM-1-specific CAR T cells in solid tumors
Presenting Author: Michael Gallagher, PhD, Scientist
Session Category: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1
Poster Number: 558/12
Abstract Number: 4978
Presentation Type: Poster
Date, Time, and Location: Sunday, April 10, 1:30 – 5:00 pm, Poster Section 36
About AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors. AffyImmune's Tune & Track platform finely tunes the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and increase CAR T cell longevity while allowing in vivo monitoring through a proprietary tracking system. The company was founded in 2016 and in 2020 began enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancer.
