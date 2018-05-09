Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Aflac's entry for this prestigious award tells a story about how the company reasserts their commitment to business ethics, workplace culture, philanthropy and environmental sustainability. Aflac collaborated with FleishmanHillard, Ken Willis International, Carol Cone On Purpose and Marina Maher Communications to launch a robust campaign highlighting the company's commitment to governance, citizenship, philanthropy and ethics.

"In today's business climate, who you are as a company means as much as what you do and the products you sell, so we are extremely pleased to be recognized for how we treat our employees, our principles and values, and our devotion to our community," Dan Amos, Aflac chairman and CEO, said. "This recognition validates our continued priority to operate our business with a social purpose not only because it is the right thing to do, but because it is the best thing for our continued success as a business."

Notable highlights from Aflac's ongoing CSR campaign include eclipsing more than $123 million in contributions for childhood cancer support services and research; highlighting Aflac employees and independent sales agents who embody the annual CSR Report theme, "Everyone Has the Power to do Good"; and the introduction of My Special Aflac Duck for children with cancer.

For more information about Aflac's commitment to corporate responsibility, please visit Aflac's award-winning CSR microsite at www.aflac.com/csrreport. For more about My Special Aflac Duck, visit Aflac's childhood cancer campaign page at aflacchildhoodcancer.org.

About Aflac

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

Media contact – Darcy Brito, 706.320.2358 or dbrito@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667, FAX 706.324.6330, or dyoung@aflac.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-brings-home-sabre-awards-for-corporate-responsibility-including-top-award-for-best-in-show-300645609.html

SOURCE Aflac

Related Links

http://www.aflac.com

