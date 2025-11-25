Wrap up more than a story: Aflac's "Beyond Words" is the perfect gift that gives back

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/aflac/9353751-en-aflac-childrens-book-beyond-words-supports-childhood-cancer-foundation

Written by bestselling author Sheri Fink and featuring a foreword by research astronaut Kellie Gerardi, "Beyond Words" follows Buddy the bear cub on a heartwarming adventure. Buddy wants to comfort his friend Bunny, who's in the hospital, but struggles to find the right words. Through an imaginative journey into space, Buddy learns that sometimes the greatest gift isn't what you say — it's what you do.

A gift that truly gives back

Here's the holiday magic: 100% of net proceeds from "Beyond Words" benefit the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation, funding research and treatment for children with cancer and blood disorders. So when you slip this book under the tree, you're not just giving a story — you're giving hope.

For more than 30 years, Aflac has supported families through its partnership with the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, contributing nearly $200 million to research and care. And, since 2018, Aflac has also provided comfort through its beloved My Special Aflac Duck®, a robotic companion gifted free of charge to more than 41,000 children ages 3 and up with pediatric cancer or sickle cell disease. This book is the latest chapter in that legacy of compassion and a reminder that kindness knows no bounds.

Perfect for stockings and storytime

Available in hardcover ($21.99) and softcover ($12.99), "Beyond Words" makes an affordable, meaningful gift for kids and families. Plus, every copy includes a QR code for free downloadable coloring sheets featuring Buddy and his cosmic crew — ideal for cozy afternoons. And if you're traveling for the holidays, the audiobook narrated by Gerardi brings Buddy's adventure to life on the go.

As you wrap gifts this season, consider one that goes beyond ribbons and bows — give a story that inspires empathy, fuels imagination and helps fund lifesaving care. Because sometimes, the best gifts truly go beyond words.

Visit Aflac.com/BeyondWords to learn more.

