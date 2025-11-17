Aflac expands support for children with new book 'Beyond Words'

Award-winning author Fink introduces readers to Buddy, a bear cub who struggles to find the right words to comfort his friend, Bunny, who is in the hospital. As Buddy's imagination takes flight, readers follow his intergalactic space adventures with new friends who help him understand that sometimes it's not what you say, but what you do — beyond words — that matters most when someone is in need.

"Beyond Words" is an extension of Aflac's longtime culture of care, inspired by My Special Aflac Duck®, a robotic duck given free of charge to provide comfort to more than 40,000 children (ages 3 and up) with cancer and sickle cell disease across the U.S., Japan and Northern Ireland since 2018. The My Special Aflac Duck program is part of Aflac's philanthropic efforts through the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation and a 30-plus year commitment to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, with nearly $200 million in support.

"For more than 30 years, Aflac has supported children and families during their cancer journeys, providing them with opportunities for new treatments and, ultimately, better chances of survival," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "Yet, we thought we could do more by helping those surrounding the affected children who may struggle with how to provide comfort during challenging times. 'Beyond Words' is a beautiful expression of love and compassion."

To write "Beyond Words," Fink drew on her experience as a No. 1 bestselling author of more than 15 children's books and her mission to inspire, delight and educate children. Through her work, Fink often gives back by visiting schools to speak to students about kindness and overcoming adversity — and reading her books to patients at children's hospitals.

"Aflac's heartfelt mission to help children experiencing childhood cancer and blood disorders — and those surrounding them — through a children's book exemplifies the company's commitment to make a tangible difference in children's care," said Fink. "With 'Beyond Words,' I was inspired to share the many ways we can express love and friendship, even when we don't know the perfect thing to say. Buddy reminds us that there is infinite power in kindness and compassion."

To illuminate the theme of "Beyond Words," full of space adventures and interplanetary travel, Aflac asked Kellie Gerardi, a multi-mission research astronaut and mother, to provide the book foreword and be the voice of the audio version of "Beyond Words." The audio version and free downloadable coloring sheets featuring Buddy and a few of his special friends are available by scanning the QR code on the last page of the book.

"I am proud to join Aflac on its mission 'Beyond Words' and to support such an important cause," said Gerardi. "Whether I am spending time with my daughter or preparing to travel to space, Buddy's reminder of the importance of showing up for the people we care most about through action, even if we don't have the perfect words, is something I'll continue to carry with me."

The "Beyond Words" story was enriched by the imaginations of children from Mathews Elementary School in Columbus, Georgia, and patients at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, who participated in focus groups to help shape the storylines and illustrations. Mary Webb, a childhood cancer survivor and former patient at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, provided the illustration for the "Why This Book Matters" page.

Visit Aflac.com/BeyondWords for purchase options, including Archway Publishing, from Simon & Schuster, and Amazon.com. The hard cover book is $21.99, and soft cover is $12.99, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting childhood cancer and blood disorders research and treatment through the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation.

