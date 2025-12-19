Aflac updates June 2025 security incident

COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac appreciates our customers' patience as we have worked diligently to respond to and address the security incident within our U.S. business that we initially disclosed in June 2025.

As a reminder, Aflac detected suspicious activity on a limited number of its systems that prompted it to launch an immediate response with support from third-party cybersecurity experts, and to notify federal law enforcement. Importantly, the security incident was contained within hours; our systems were not affected by ransomware and remained operational.

Following detection of the security incident, Aflac promptly secured accounts identified as potentially impacted and took additional steps, including resetting passwords and further monitoring for signs of suspicious activity. To date, Aflac is not aware of any fraudulent use of personal information and — along with third-party partners — will continue to monitor any fraudulent activity.

Aflac has now completed a detailed review of the potentially impacted files, has begun the process of notifying individuals identified as impacted, and is detailing the resources we have made available. Based on our review of potentially impacted files, we have determined personal information associated with approximately 22.65 million individuals was involved.

For more information on what happened and the steps Aflac is taking, please refer to our latest update at Aflac.com.

