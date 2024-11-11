Aflac hires JR Shamley as senior vice president, National Account Business Development and Growth Solutions

30-year group insurance industry veteran will leverage his carrier and benefits consulting experience to further deepen Aflac's distribution model and drive profitable growth

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.1, today announced the hiring of JR Shamley for the newly created position of senior vice president, National Account Business Development and Growth Solutions. In this role, Shamley will be responsible for aligning distribution and business strategies to drive profitable growth in the national accounts segment. With a proven track record in consulting for large employers, Shamley brings more than three decades of experience to further enhance Aflac's employer benefits solutions for large employers.

Aflac hires longtime industry veteran JR Shamley as senior vice president, National Account Business Development and Growth Solutions

"JR is a strategic thinker with extensive experience developing solutions for the group benefits marketplace," said Scott Beeman, senior vice president, National Accounts. "His leadership and industry insights, as well as his innovative approach, will help strengthen Aflac's value proposition across our expansive suite of group insurance plans, helping Aflac lead our industry by helping better meet the needs of large employers and their workforces. We are both fortunate and thrilled to have him join our team."

Shamley joins Aflac from Aon, where he most recently served as senior vice president, Time Away and Life Solutions Practice Leader. In this role, he was responsible for leading consulting for large employers in the Absence, Life and Disability space while driving voluntary and executive benefit sales into each of those solutions. Prior to that, Shamley served as a health and benefits practice leader and an account executive at Aon. Before joining Aon, he held senior level positions at an eclectic group of well-known companies, including Prudential, AIG and the Hartford.

"I'm very excited to join Aflac and bring my ideas and years of experience to help develop and execute industry-leading growth solutions alongside an extremely talented National Accounts team," said Shamley. "The national accounts platform presents a tremendous opportunity in the market for Aflac to provide our brokers and customers with a robust and innovative set of product solutions."

Aflac's national accounts segment serves employers with 5,000 or more covered lives with supplemental health, life insurance, disability insurance and absence management solutions.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024), Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024) and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year (2023). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2023) for 10 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

