Aflac joins Workday Wellness Partner Program to provide a more personalized benefit experience to support employee health

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac , a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S.1 today announced it has been named a strategic Workday Wellness partner for supplemental health solutions. Through this engagement, Aflac can integrate its supplemental health products and services with Workday Wellness, empowering employers with AI-driven recommendations to improve benefit offerings and streamline their benefits administration.

"Aflac consistently seeks ways to enhance the services we provide for our customers, and being a Workday Wellness partner will create greater agility and responsiveness in meeting and exceeding today's growing expectations in merging technology, benefits and decision-making," said Scott Beeman, senior vice president, National Accounts. "As a Workday Wellness partner, we can help shape the benefits an employer offers and simplify how employees can utilize all aspects of the benefits they have selected."

Workday Wellness is an AI-powered solution that offers a real-time view into the benefits and wellness offerings employees use and value most. The solution aims to deliver greater administrative efficiency for employers and provide actionable insights that maximize engagement with both employers and employees. Employers will gain access to powerful tools to measure effectiveness of their benefit offerings and dynamically adapt those benefits to better meet their employees' needs.

A key component of customer satisfaction is their understanding of employer-sponsored benefits solutions. According to the 2025-2026 Aflac Workforces Report , the majority of employees say they wish they had more information about their benefits. In fact, nearly half of employees across the nation reported that they don't fully understand their policies, which could contribute to underutilization of their benefits solutions.2

Aflac Senior Vice President of Distribution Strategy and Operations Jon Edgington said: "The more employees understand the nuances of their benefits, the more they will use and value them and, in turn, appreciate the efforts of their employers to provide holistic compensation packages. The streamlining capability of Workday Wellness is a powerful tool that can be used to help employers communicate this important component of their employee benefits solutions."

"In today's world, attracting and retaining customers requires innovative benefits connectivity that adds value to both the employer and employees. Streamlining the end-to-end experiences of our customers with the latest technological advancements is not only expected but also required of a leader in today's insurance industry. It is a difference-maker," Beeman said.

