American Cancer Society names Aflac 2025 Corporate Partner of the Year

Award recognizes Aflac for demonstrating exceptional partnership, delivering meaningful impact in advancing shared lifesaving mission

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., announced today that the American Cancer Society has named the company it's 2025 Corporate Partner of the Year. The annual recognition honors a company that has demonstrated an exceptional partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS), driving significant advancements in fundraising, educational initiatives, workplace wellness and national advocacy.

Flanked by American Cancer Society board chair Terri McClements (l.) and Chief Executive Officer Shane Jacobson (r.), Virgil Miller, president, Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S., and chair of the Georgia ACS CEOs Against Cancer chapter accepts the American Cancer Society 2025 Corporate Partner of the Year recognition on Monday, April 20, 2026, in Atlanta.

"Aflac exemplifies what is possible when a corporate partner fully aligns its purpose, leadership and resources with our mission," said Shane Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of the American Cancer Society. "Through a multimillion–dollar commitment and hands–on leadership engagement, Aflac has set a gold standard for corporate leadership in the fight against cancer, advancing lifesaving research, expanding access to care and strengthening support for patients and families nationwide. We are honored to recognize Aflac as our 2025 Corporate Partner of the Year and grateful for the measurable, lasting impact this partnership continues to deliver."

In 2025, Aflac entered a multiyear partnership with ACS to further its commitment to support and advance cancer care, with a significant focus on awareness and utilization of cancer screenings. According to the 2025 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey®, 90% of Americans have delayed health checkups and screenings that could help save their lives,1 in spite of ACS data that says for many types of cancer, early detection can significantly increase survival rates.2

"As a leading provider of cancer insurance in the United States, we see firsthand how families are impacted physically, emotionally and financially by cancer every year, which makes this prestigious recognition from the American Cancer Society even more gratifying," said Virgil Miller, president, Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S., and chair of the Georgia ACS CEOs Against Cancer chapter. "Aflac understands the value of investing in the promise of cancer advocacy, and we appreciate the power of working so closely with the ACS, the leading cancer-fighting organization in the nation. We are extremely proud to receive this honor."

Through its Check for Cancer movement, initiated in 2025, Aflac has turned the everyday checkered pattern seen on clothing, furniture and more, into a powerful reminder to check for cancer. The company strives to increase cancer screenings, supporting ACS's mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

Learn more about Aflac's partnership with the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org/Aflac.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.3 The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1Aflac. "2025 Wellness Matters Survey Overview®." https://www.aflac.com/docs/cancer-campaign-wellness-matters/aflac-wellness-matters-survey.pdf. Accessed March 24, 2025.

2https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2025/2025-cancer-facts-and-figures-acs.pdf

3LIMRA 2024 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report Accessed March 24, 2025.

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

SOURCE Aflac