Aflac recognizes 6 leaders as Check for Cancer Champions

The program comes at a critical time — according to American Cancer Society (ACS) statistics, 1 in 3 people will develop cancer in their lifetime,2 yet the 2025 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey® indicates that more than 90% of people have put off getting a checkup or a recommended health screening.3 ACS statistics further note that early detection can push survival rates above 90% for many types of cancer.4

The inaugural 2026 Check for Cancer Champions are united by a shared commitment to improving early detection and saving lives through action and advocacy. The honorees are:

Ernie Johnson Jr. , Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame member, two-time cancer survivor and advocate for men's health screenings





, Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame member, two-time cancer survivor and advocate for men's health screenings Adamari López , Univision host, actor and breast cancer survivor who has used her platform to encourage women, particularly in the Hispanic community, to prioritize their health





, Univision host, actor and breast cancer survivor who has used her platform to encourage women, particularly in the Hispanic community, to prioritize their health David Pollack , former NFL player and college football analyst who became an advocate for early detection after his wife Lindsey was diagnosed with cancer in 2025





, former NFL player and college football analyst who became an advocate for early detection after his wife Lindsey was diagnosed with cancer in 2025 Dr. Heather Bittner Fagan , practicing physician and recipient of ACS's Cancer Control Career Development Award, recognized for her leadership in cancer prevention and screening





, practicing physician and recipient of ACS's Cancer Control Career Development Award, recognized for her leadership in cancer prevention and screening Dr. Ryan Schoenfeld, CEO of the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, a global philanthropy that supports research that will transform the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer





CEO of the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, a global philanthropy that supports research that will transform the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer Brian Ryll, President of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire and cancer prevention advocate

"If there's one thing I've learned through two experiences with cancer, it's that I've been provided the opportunity and the responsibility to help the next person get through it," Ernie Johnson Jr. said. "I am humbled to be selected as one of Aflac's 2026 Check for Cancer Champions. It means the world to me."

The Check for Cancer Champions program is part of Aflac's Check for Cancer initiative, a bold, national movement to increase cancer screenings by 10% over 10 years. Aflac uses the familiar checkered pattern seen in everyday life as a powerful reminder to prioritize early detection through a simple call to action: See a check, get checked.

"Aflac is extremely pleased to honor Ernie, Adamari, David, Dr. Fagan, Dr. Schoenfeld and Brian as inaugural Check for Cancer Champions for the example they set in raising awareness of the importance of cancer screening and early detection," Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller said. "Aflac is fully committed to the Check for Cancer initiative, and we realize that to move from initiative to movement, we need to bring more, powerful voices to the program. Each of these honorees has used their voice, expertise or experience to encourage others to prioritize preventive care, and we are grateful for the impact they are making in their communities and fields. That is the very definition of being a champion."

As part of the program, Aflac will make a $5,000 donation to a cancer nonprofit selected by each honoree. They will also be presented with a custom Check for Cancer jacket in recognition of their commitment and advocacy for individuals to have better health outcomes by prioritizing early detection.

On social media, when you tag @Aflac and include #CheckForCancer, Aflac will donate $5 to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, up to $1 million.

Go to Aflac.com/CheckForCancer for more information.

About the Check for Cancer Champions:

Ernie Johnson Jr . is a two-time cancer survivor who has overcome non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and prostate cancer. He credits early detection as a key part of his recovery and has used his platform to advocate for regular cancer screenings, especially for prostate cancer. Johnson serves as a global ambassador for ZERO Prostate Cancer and has also supported childhood cancer initiatives, including the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. He has named the Love You Too Foundation as his charity of choice for Aflac's $5,000 donation.

Adamari López is a writer, actor, television host, mom and breast cancer survivor who has become a prominent advocate for early detection and proactive health care. Diagnosed at age 33, she has used her platform to encourage women, especially within the Hispanic community, to prioritize self-exams, routine screenings and regular checkups. López has named Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico as her charity of choice for Aflac's $5,000 donation.

David Pollack is a former NFL player, University of Georgia standout and college football analyst who became a vocal advocate for cancer awareness after his wife Lindsey was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2025. Throughout her treatment and recovery, Pollack used his platform to share updates, support others and raise awareness about the importance of early detection. He has named the V Foundation as his charity of choice for Aflac's $5,000 donation.

Dr. Heather Bittner Fagan is a practicing family physician in Claymont, Delaware, who has helped underserved communities for more than 20 years. She has made regional and national contributions to research on cancer screening in primary care and underserved populations. Dr. Fagan also serves as a consultant to ACS on lung cancer screening guidelines and has published extensively on cancer prevention. She has named Friends of the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute in Delaware as her charity of choice for Aflac's $5,000 donation.

Dr. Ryan Schoenfeld is CEO of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, a philanthropic organization focused on transforming the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Under his leadership, the foundation recently spearheaded a landmark coalition of leading cancer research funders working together to accelerate the development of new screening tools for the world's most lethal and hard-to-detect cancers. Dr. Schoenfeld will accept the $5,000 award on behalf of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, which will apply the funds toward its Early Detection Award program.

Brian Ryll is president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire. Under his leadership, the state of New Hampshire enacted Senate Bill 352 to provide nearly 4,000 professional firefighters with access to comprehensive early detection screenings. Backed by $5 million in state funding, screenings include multi-cancer early detection blood tests, diagnostic ultrasounds and low-dose lung CT scans, significantly improving the chances of identifying cancer at its earliest stages. He has named the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as his charity of choice for Aflac's $5,000 donation.

FAQs about the Check for Cancer Champions program

What is Aflac's Check for Cancer Champions program?

Part of Aflac's broader Check for Cancer movement, the Check for Cancer Champions program recognizes individuals who help raise awareness of the importance of cancer screening, preventive care and early detection. The honor-based initiative celebrates leaders and advocates whose sustained commitment helps encourage more people to prioritize getting checked.



Why is Aflac launching the Check for Cancer Champions program now?

Aflac launched the program at a critical time, as cancer remains a significant health concern, and many Americans continue to delay routine checkups and recommended screenings. With early detection shown to significantly improve survival rates for many cancers, the Check for Cancer Champions program reinforces the need for preventive care nationwide.



How does the Check for Cancer Champions program support cancer advocacy?

Aflac is making a $5,000 donation to nonprofits — chosen by each Check for Cancer Champion — that support cancer-related initiatives. In addition, each honoree receives a custom Check for Cancer jacket in recognition of their advocacy and commitment to early detection.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2024 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report 2 American Cancer Society. "Cancer Information and Resources." https://www.cancer.org. Accessed March 24, 2025. 3 Aflac. "2025 Wellness Matters Survey Overview." https://www.aflac.com/docs/cancer-campaign-wellness-matters/aflac-wellness-matters-survey.pdf. Accessed March 24, 2025. 4 American Cancer Society. "Cancer Facts and Figures 2025." https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2025/2025-cancer-facts-and-figures-acs.pdf. Accessed March 24, 2025.

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

SOURCE Aflac