Aflac Ranks No. 10 on LATINA Style's List of 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance and products in the U.S., today announced the company has once again been honored by LATINA Style as one of the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States, landing at No. 10 on the prestigious list. This marks the 21st year that Aflac has been recognized in the 23-year history of the LATINA Style 50 Report, and it stands as the company's highest-ever ranking. According to LATINA Style, the report has established itself as the most respected source for employment and career programs for Latinas across the nation.

"Aflac is thrilled our efforts to promote a diverse workplace and inclusive culture have once again been recognized by LATINA Style," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "It has been an unprecedented year for racial justice and equality, and Aflac is committed to maintaining and strengthening our long-standing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, because it isn't just the right thing to do – it is critical to our business success."

Aflac continuously improves diversity, equity and inclusion practices. The company is committed to being an acknowledged industry leader in Environmental, Social and Governance, or ESG, programs and reporting. Over the past year, Aflac has conducted several initiatives to increase Hispanic representation throughout the company, including increasing the share of Hispanic leaders on the company's internal Diversity Council and sponsoring community events such as the Tri-City Latino Festival. At Aflac, 46% of U.S. employees are of ethnic minority and 66% are women, including several Latinas who serve as senior executives, including Catherine Hernandez-Blades, the company's chief ESG and communications officer. In 2018, Hernandez-Blades was named the LATINA Style Corporate Executive of the Year. For more information about Aflac's ESG reporting, please visit the company's award-winning ESG hub at esg.aflac.com.

The annual awards ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies will take place Feb. 18, 2021, during the LATINA Style's Diversity Leaders and Awards Conference in Washington, D.C. For more information regarding the LATINA Style 50, please visit www.latinastyle.com.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 20 consecutive years. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. To learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

