AFM: Cineverse to Bring the Holiday Fear With Reimagining of 'Silent Night, Deadly Night'

Next-Gen Studio's Horror Division Bloody Disgusting Acquires Global Rights to Franchise's Newest Film, Written and Directed by Mike P. Nelson

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty years after parents picketed outside of theaters following the release of the initial Santa slasher movie in the franchise, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, today announced that it has acquired global rights to a new Silent Night, Deadly Night film. The announcement was made out of the ongoing AFM in Las Vegas.

A reboot of the franchise, written and directed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn, V/H/S/85) and produced by Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead, executive producers of the original 1984 Tri-Star film, alongside Jamie R. Thompson, the new film goes into production soon. It is currently slated for a late 2025 theatrical release.

Brandon Hill & Brad Miska (Terrifier 3) will oversee for Cineverse and will executive produce alongside Erick Opeka and Yolanda Macias.

"I have always been a huge fan of Silent Night, Deadly Night and can't wait to bring Mike's vision to fellow fans of iconic slashers," said Cineverse Executive Director, Acquisitions, Brandon Hill. "As we have seen this year, there continues to be incredible demand for independent horror films with bite, and we believe this can deliver strong audiences from theatrical to home entertainment and streaming."

Said Nelson, "The opportunity to work with producers involved with the original Silent Night, Deadly Night and to partner with the Terrifier 3 team is an honor. I'll never forget walking into the video store at the mini mall when I was 5 and seeing that poster for the original film. I was in awe and started imagining what horrifying things would happen. To be a part of the film's legacy many years later is insane! I'm looking forward to getting production underway, and unleashing my new take on this compelling story. Billy is back!"

When it was released in 1984, the first Silent Night, Deadly Night quickly became the most controversial movie of the year. In a series of letters (some which can be read at BloodyDisgusting.com ), parents demanded the film be pulled from theaters. According to Bloody Disgusting, Tri-Star, the film's original distributor, "responded to all the outrage by doing just that – an act that would ensure SNDN's place in the halls of horror film infamy. In an instant, Silent Night, Deadly Night transformed from just another slasher film to a veritable cult classic, the very people who sought to banish it from existence serving to make it one of the most must-see horror films of the entire decade."

The deal was negotiated by Hill on behalf of Cineverse and Kevin Mills, Esquire of Kaye & Mills, on behalf of Schneid and Whitehead and Wonderwheel Entertainment.

