Cineverse Announces Blood-Curdling New Programming for Horror Streamer SCREAMBOX

Kicking off with the return of 'Bloody Bites' for its 16th season

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have announced their upcoming slate of programming coming to its SCREAMBOX streaming service.

This announcement comes as SCREAMBOX continues to grow – as of December 2025, SCREAMBOX subscribers were up +18% year-over-year. In fact, this has driven growth for Cineverse's overall streaming channels business, which has seen subscribers increase +13% YOY with subscription revenue up +8% last quarter vs. the prior year's quarter.

"With a mix of originals, exclusives, and more great programming that horror fans love, we're extremely proud how far SCREAMBOX has come nearly 5 years since it became part of the Cineverse family," said Cineverse Vice President, Network Strategies – and Bloody Disgusting Co-founder – Tom Owen. "As we celebrate Bloody Disgusting's 25th anniversary, there is no better way to start the year than with such an eclectic range of films and series."

Adding to its leading slate of horror films and series available on demand, SCREAMBOX is unleashing a killer lineup of special new programming, including the following, now streaming:

Bloody Bites : Season 16 – Bites sized horror short films presented by Bloody Disgusting and Scotchworthy Productions. New episodes premiere every Friday!





– Bites sized horror short films presented by Bloody Disgusting and Scotchworthy Productions. New episodes premiere every Friday! The Toxic Avenger – A horrible toxic accident transforms downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze into a new evolution of hero: the Toxic Avenger.





– A horrible toxic accident transforms downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze into a new evolution of hero: the Toxic Avenger. Generation Z – Dambury, where a chemical leak outside a care home starts an apocalypse led by old-aged pensioners hungry for human flesh. A group of teenagers are caught up in the virus when one of the gang's grandmothers becomes infected and attacks her.





– Dambury, where a chemical leak outside a care home starts an apocalypse led by old-aged pensioners hungry for human flesh. A group of teenagers are caught up in the virus when one of the gang's grandmothers becomes infected and attacks her. Self Help – A young woman infiltrates a dangerous self-actualization community after her mother becomes entangled with its enigmatic leader.





– A young woman infiltrates a dangerous self-actualization community after her mother becomes entangled with its enigmatic leader. Savage Flowers – Set in an infected world where the children are carriers - a young orphan finds sanctuary in a ramshackle foster home but she soon discovers it's not the world outside that she should fear. It's the girls she's inside with.

Coming soon:

The Unknowable: Darkland (Streaming February 3) – The Unknowable explores the complex characters and supernatural forces behind the mysterious disappearances linked to the Darkland Amusement Park.





(Streaming February 3) – The Unknowable explores the complex characters and supernatural forces behind the mysterious disappearances linked to the Darkland Amusement Park. Blood Barn (Streaming February 17) – A group of teens throw a barn party to cap off their last summer together. As night falls, they realize this summer… might be their last.





(Streaming February 17) – A group of teens throw a barn party to cap off their last summer together. As night falls, they realize this summer… might be their last. Pig Hill (Streaming March 10) – Carrie has been fascinated by the local legend of the pig people of Pig Hill, revolting creatures who breed and cause havoc in the area. As the tenth woman goes missing, Carrie can't stop thinking that there could be more to these stories.





(Streaming March 10) – Carrie has been fascinated by the local legend of the pig people of Pig Hill, revolting creatures who breed and cause havoc in the area. As the tenth woman goes missing, Carrie can't stop thinking that there could be more to these stories. The Dæmon (Streaming March 17) – Haunted by the aftermath of his father's suicide, Tom abandons his wife and seeks refuge at the lakeside cottage where his father met his tragic end. There, his tormented memories from childhood resurface, all intricately connected to an ancient, mystifying force lurking beneath the lake's depths, driving Tom inexorably towards madness.

These upcoming titles join existing programming on SCREAMBOX including:

Terrifier 2

Terrifier 3

Meat Kills

Killer Rental

From Darkness

Bloodsuckers and the Grimoire

Hell House LLC 1-3

Street Trash

Tales From the Void

Frogman

The Barn 1-2

Outwaters

and more!

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like Black Christmas, slasher hits Terrifier 2 and 3 as well as the BBC series Bedlam and Being Human.

SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.com .

About Bloody Disgusting

Bloody Disgusting is Cineverse's horror division serving fans through premium editorial, audio, video and social content and branded merchandise. As the No. 1 entertainment destination for horror, Bloody Disgusting is home to the genre's leading website at bloody-disgusting.com ; Bloody FM , the chart-topping horror division of Cineverse Podcast Network; Bloody Press, Cineverse's publishing arm focused on creating and bringing audiobooks, e-books and print editions to market; and Bloody Disgusting merchandise. Bloody Disgusting also powers the fastest-growing streaming video service, SCREAMBOX, available as SVOD and FAST channels for casual and die-hard horror fans alike.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

