Afore Insurance Services Acquires Myron K. Hobbs & Co., Expanding into Kentucky

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afore Insurance Services ("Afore"), a rapidly growing property & casualty insurance and employee benefits brokerage platform, today announced the acquisition of Myron K. Hobbs & Company, LLC, a respected group employee benefits agency serving the Louisville, Kentucky region.

The transaction marks Afore's official entry into Kentucky and establishes a new Louisville-area office, further strengthening the company's ability to serve employer clients with comprehensive benefits expertise and local market presence.

"Myron Hobbs and his team bring considerable group employee benefits capabilities and deep client relationships that align perfectly with Afore's mission," said Michael A. Garguilo, President & CEO of Afore Insurance Services. "We are truly excited to welcome Myron, the agency's employees, and their valued clients to Afore. This acquisition not only expands our footprint into a new state, but also gives us a strong Louisville presence that will support continued growth across the region."

As part of the integration, the Myron K. Hobbs & Company team is expected to transition into shared office space and operate alongside Neace Ventures, the investment firm of Afore Vice Chairman and investor John Neace, an insurance industry veteran with decades of experience building and supporting successful agencies.

"We're proud to have the Hobbs team joining the broader Afore family in Louisville," Garguilo added. "The opportunity to collaborate in close proximity with John Neace and Neace Ventures creates an exciting environment for innovation, growth, and client service."

Myron K. Hobbs, Founder of Myron K. Hobbs & Company, expressed strong confidence in Afore's approach and long-term vision.

"I have tremendous confidence in Afore, its business model, and the leadership of Mike Garguilo and John Neace," Hobbs said. "This partnership will accelerate our growth while preserving the strong local relationships we've built. Afore's commitment to empowering employees and producers truly stands out. By combining employee benefits and P&C capabilities, we can serve clients more holistically, help them protect their businesses in new ways over time, and deepen the personal relationships that have always defined our agency." Hobbs added that the combination creates new opportunities for employees, producers, and clients alike, while maintaining the agency's trusted presence in the Louisville community.

About Afore Insurance Services, LLC

Afore Insurance Services is a consolidated insurance brokerage acquisition platform offering independent insurance agencies the opportunity to partner with a top-100 national firm to better serve clients. With roots dating back to the 1970s, Afore has successfully acquired more than 50 agencies and operates them under custom operating structures, where the principals and producers of the acquired agencies continue to lead client sales and service locally. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and today ranks among the 100 largest insurance brokers in the US, with more than 20 offices nationwide.

