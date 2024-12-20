Africa CTOs at 'High Risk' Without Leveraging Process Mapping for Digital Transformation

Business Process Xperts - BPX assists African enterprises in protecting their digital transformation initiatives investments by offering efficient business process redesign and optimization services.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid pace of digital transformation in Africa, CTOs face challenges in managing system updates and transitions, especially from legacy systems to SAP S/4HANA or similar solutions for greenfield and brownfield projects.

Studies show 68% of digital transformation projects fail due to poor process alignment.

Global CIOs leverage process mining to embrace business process transformation and reduce risks towards digital success

African enterprises are turning to boutique BPR consultants to leverage tools like SAP Signavio, IBM Blueworks, UiPath, and LeanIX. The SAP Signavio BPM suite enables BPR consultants to streamline processes, align strategies with SAP standards, and reduce over-customization.

Prominent firms like 'Business Process Xperts- BPX' are leading the block in Africa, with their assistance in strategizing the implementation of powerful modern tools for process optimization.

Speaking on the matter, Nikhil Agarwal, the Founder of 'Business Process Xperts - BPX', says, "Many digitization projects fail when ERP or CRM implementation partners handle BPM activities, as studies show 68% of such projects struggle due to misaligned processes. As software-agnostic process experts, we bring a business-first approach to adopt best-fit processes and hand over a detailed blueprint to implementation partners, ensuring a 99% success rate for digital transformation projects."

To the enterprises operating in Africa, delays and inefficiencies in the digital transformation projects may negatively impact their businesses and could be a competitive disadvantage. BPX team comes with more than a decade of experience, with advanced process optimization capabilities to help manage challenging business processes and adopt best practices. Their expertise in various advanced process automation tools facilitates reducing duplication and accelerates implementation cycles so that enterprises can achieve more value from their investments.

Rupal Agarwal, Co-Founder of BPX, says, "We create video SOPs and user manuals, ensuring high user adoption for new digital transformation projects, as 70% of digital transformation projects fail due to poor user engagement."

The key services BPX offers for Africa:

Strategic BPR consulting for greenfield and brownfield digital transformations

The active usage of advanced process management platforms like SAP Signavio , UiPath and IBM Blueworks to facilitate process optimization and automation

UiPath and IBM Blueworks to facilitate process optimization and automation Increase user adoption with L5 process maps, SOPs and work instructions

Organisational Change Management Initiatives

About Business Process Xperts - BPX

As a business process management and consulting company, Business Process Xperts has over 12 years of experience working with 21+ industries globally. From analyzing business processes to automating them, BPX acts as the centre of excellence for achieving long-term and efficient results.

