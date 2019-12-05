African-Based Cryptocurrency CREDIT is Thriving in Emerging Markets

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johannesburg-based blockchain project and trading platform TERRA has announced a huge slew of products to focus on the development of digital payments processing in developing nations such as Nigeria. In addition to the project's main focus, Credit (CREDIT) decentralized cryptocurrency, the company has developed 8 supporting products that each offer something groundbreaking to various emerging markets.

These exciting new developments include:

Safex

MiniPOS – MiniPOS is a web-based CREDIT staking wallet, that improves the ability to earn through block production. It replaces the need for a CPU based device, allowing smartphone users access to 100% profit per annum . This exciting feature enables CREDIT holders to make hourly passive income through a user-friendly interface.

The CREDIT blockchain

At its core, CREDIT is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain. Now officially into its second year of block production via POS only, thousands of Credit miners are earning from supporting the CREDIT Blockchain and earning new coins for doing so. Since its launch, Terra has ensured that CREDIT users have the widest range of wallets available. With support for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and even Raspbian from inception. CREDIT miners do not compete with each other and all of them even support the blockchain CREDIT

The unbanked segment of a financial world consists of at least 2 billion adults, who predominantly use smartphones, but lack the necessary means to use a bank account. Due to this, a potential Trillion or more in US Dollars is currently outside the global financial system.

Credit is a highly progressive blockchain which can support CREDIT mining with almost any digital device, offering a real-world solution to those struggling to store and increase wealth outside of the banking system

Solo miners can stake rewards with a potential gain of 100% annual profit, and receive mining rewards. CREDIT is a payment processing platform that already facilitates online and physical payments across every conceivable device.

Dan Ronchese, Founder of The Terra Foundation and creator of the Credit (CREDIT) Cryptocurrency, stated:

"The only way a cryptocurrency can become a global payment system is if everyone who makes payments has access to it"

The CREDIT system is designed in a simple way for anyone who has a basic computer or smartphone. In this way, the MiniPoS system is designed as a web-based cryptocurrency passive profit generator, that stakes Credit and awards income hourly. TerraceX currently offers fiat to crypto services in 5 African countries and will add Colombia to that list in a few week's time.

Price Movement

Recent CREDIT price movements have been largely positive, with trading volumes also on the increase. The current price of CREDIT is around $0,000012 USD, which is roughly 40% up from this time last month. CREDIT can be purchased on Bitforex, Catex, and Hubi and TerraceX (https://terra-cex.com). The price of CREDIT can be tracked on CoinMarketCap.

