Illinois Communities to Gather Nov. 22 for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Nov. 22, communities across Illinois will join thousands of others around the world for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, a day of healing and connection for those who have lost someone to suicide. Hosted by the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Survivor Day events offer a space where participants can share their stories, honor loved ones, and find comfort in knowing they are not alone.

"Grief after suicide is unique, and so is the strength it takes to keep going," said Angela Cummings, executive director of AFSP Illinois. "Survivor Day helps people find understanding and connection through shared experience. It reminds us that even in the midst of loss, hope and healing are possible."

Established by Congress in 1999 through a resolution introduced by the late Senator Harry Reid, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day (also known as Survivor Day) takes place annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, recognizing the challenges many loss survivors face during the holiday season.

This year, AFSP Illinois will host ten in-person gatherings and two virtual events throughout the state, all free and open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide, whether a family member, friend, co-worker, or peer. Each event includes a shared meal and opportunities for reflection and support.

Since its inception, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day has brought together tens of thousands of people worldwide in shared remembrance and resilience. Through these gatherings, AFSP continues its mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, with these conditions often being undiagnosed or untreated.

AFSP and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to improved research, education, and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or text TALK to 741741 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org / .

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal of greatly reducing the national suicide rate. For more: https://afsp.org/chapter/illinois

