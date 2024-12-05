After 30 Years, George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson and Beach House Harley-Davidson in Wilmington and Shallotte, North Carolina

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Beach House Harley-Davidson in Shallotte, North Carolina, from Rick and Janice Noyes to the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships.

From left to right: Will Cole, Rick Noyes, Charlie Cole, and Freddy Tedesco.

Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Beach House Harley-Davidson in Shallotte, North Carolina, from Rick and Janice Noyes to Charlie Cole, Will Cole, and Freddy Tedesco of the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships.

Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson, along with its sister store on U.S. Route 17, Beach House Harley-Davidson, have been family-owned and operated by Rick and Janice Noyes for three decades. After the sale, Rick Noyes shared, "Building a business from the ground up and making it a staple in your community for over 30 years is quite a feat. Selling that well-established business is another, sometimes emotional journey. It takes a different community of expertise to make that sale come to fruition. George and his very dedicated team of experts can make that happen. They leave no stone unturned and remain present until the sale is done." Rick and Janice will continue to own and operate New River Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

George Chaconas shared, "Over five years ago, I met with Rick and Janice Noyes at the last Harley-Davidson dealer show in Milwaukee to discuss the possibility of selling two of their North Carolina stores, Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson and Beach House Harley-Davidson. In the years following the pandemic, Rick called me to revisit selling their stores. Shortly thereafter, my partner Courtney Bernhard and I flew up and met with him and his wife to help them prepare for a sale. After providing an estimate of value and a marketing strategy, we identified a unique and qualified buyer, the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships. It was an honor and privilege to help Rick and Janice successfully sell their dealerships, allowing them to transition to semi-retirement and focus on their remaining store. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to exclusively represent them on the sell-side and guide them through this life-changing transition."

Courtney Bernhard added, "I appreciate the opportunity to represent Rick and Janice Noyes on the sale of their two dealerships, along with my partner, George Chaconas. Working through a multi-rooftop transaction requires a lot of collaboration, and they were supportive during the entire process. I would also like to thank their controller, Summer, for her diligence in preparing for the sale. I wish them continued success at their remaining location, New River Harley-Davidson. It was also a pleasure working with Charlie, Will, and Freddy as they were very professional and made for a smooth transition. In an environment where there has been a lot of uncertainty, everyone was positive and looks forward to better times ahead!"

Charlie Cole, President of the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships, has been an award-winning Harley-Davidson dealer since 1998. He shared, "I want to thank Courtney and George at Performance Brokerage Services for presenting this incredible opportunity. This marks the third and fourth stores I've acquired through PBS."

With the addition of Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson and Beach House Harley-Davidson, the Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships now owns eight dealership locations across Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Rick and Janice Noyes were represented by Logan Parker and Greg May at Bass Sox Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Cole Family of Harley-Davidson Dealerships were represented by Eric Gregory at Gregory Law, LLC in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson will be renamed Shipwreck Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 6620 Market Street in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Beach House Harley-Davidson will be renamed Sea Breeze Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 100 Harley Davidson Drive in Shallotte, North Carolina.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.