Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Performance Peterbilt with 8 Locations in Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi to The Larson Group

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Performance Peterbilt with 8 locations in Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi from Performance Peterbilt to The Larson Group.

Performance Peterbilt, founded in 2012, has established itself as a leader in the commercial truck industry across the Southeast. Known for its commitment to customer service, operational excellence, and industry leadership, the company has earned numerous distinctions, including six Best in Class Dealer of the Year Awards, nine Platinum Oval Dealer of the Year Awards, twelve Platinum Service Center Awards, the Paccar MX Dealer Group of the Year Award, and the Platinum Oval Parts and Service Dealer of the Year Award. With modern, well-equipped facilities and full-service support, Performance Peterbilt serves customers across the trucking industry while maintaining a culture of excellence and reliability.

Nathan Ried, President of Performance Peterbilt, shared, "We met Dan Argiro and Pat Albero from Performance Brokerage Services a few years before deciding it was the right time to sell our dealership. We have seen their success in helping other dealers over the years and decided to hire them and their team to represent our Peterbilt group in the market. From the start, Dan and his team were always available to give advice and help whenever we needed it. Their professionalism and deep market knowledge were invaluable in preparing us for a sale. They handled obstacles quickly and efficiently, ensuring negotiations and the due diligence process went smoothly and resulted in a favorable outcome for both sides. Confidentiality was always the most important factor throughout the process. The Performance Brokerage team worked hard to protect it while working with our potential buyers. We are excited about the future of Performance Peterbilt, as we pass the reins to Glenn Larson and his team at The Larson Group, whose proven leadership and commitment to excellence will ensure continued growth and success within the Peterbilt network. For any dealer considering a sale or acquisition now or in the future, contact Dan Argiro and Pat Albero at Performance Brokerage Services."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Dan Argiro and Pat Albero, Senior Partners of the Commercial Truck & Equipment Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Dan Argiro commented, "The successful sale of Performance Peterbilt to The Larson Group was a privilege to help orchestrate. After knowing Nathan Ried for several years, we are honored that he chose us to represent Performance Peterbilt in the market. After discussions with multiple buyers, we were excited to introduce a top-performing Peterbilt dealer like Glenn Larson to the opportunity. Glenn and his team worked tirelessly with Nathan and his team to move through the process effectively and efficiently. Closing went as planned, and the Performance Peterbilt legacy will continue under the expert leadership of The Larson Group. We were proud to be a part of the transaction. We wish Nathan Ried the best for what life has in store for him in his next chapter, and look forward to helping The Larson Group with future acquisitions."

The Larson Group (TLG) operates 34 locations across 11 states. TLG officially entered the Peterbilt dealer network in 1987 when Glenn Larson and his father, Claire, went to Springfield, Missouri to manage a dealership. In December of that year, they signed final contracts with Peterbilt Motors Company to become an official Peterbilt dealer. Guided by strong family values and a deep understanding of drivers and fleet operators, The Larson Group has steadily expanded its footprint, and several members of the Larson family remain actively involved in leadership today.

In addition to its dealership operations, TLG also operates a full-service commercial truck leasing and rental division and continues to invest in state-of-the-art facilities to support both customers and employees throughout its network. TLG Peterbilt has earned significant industry recognition, including multiple Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year Awards.

Glenn Larson, Chief Executive Officer of The Larson Group, commented, "Dan Argiro and his team at Performance Brokerage Services were exceptional in helping us with our latest dealership acquisition, Performance Peterbilt in Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi. Having purchased numerous dealerships over the years, we value an industry expert like Performance Brokerage Services, who can anticipate our needs and help us efficiently move the process forward. The guidance that Dan and his team provided throughout the process was instrumental in helping The Larson Group prevail as the chosen successor to the Performance Peterbilt team. We look forward to our next acquisition with Dan Argiro and the Performance Brokerage Services team."

The locations will be renamed TLG Peterbilt in Cottondale, Southport, and Tallahassee, Florida; Albany, Lake Park, and Tifton, Georgia; and Bay St. Louis and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. All locations will remain at their current facilities.

