Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Karl Ford of Story City in Iowa to Johnson Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Karl Ford of Story City in Iowa from Bret Moyer of Karl Auto Group to Casey, Nick, and Matt Johnson of Johnson Automotive Group

Karl Ford of Story City became part of the Karl Auto Group in 2021 when the late Carl Moyer purchased the dealership from the Gookin family. Carl Moyer founded Karl Chevrolet in Ankeny, Iowa in 1978, starting his automotive journey in a one-car showroom. Over the past 47 years, the brand has grown into a respected network of dealerships across the state, built on Carl's dedication to his customers, employees, and community. Carl's son, Bret Moyer, continues his legacy, working to honor his father's vision and build lasting trust with every customer and the communities they serve.

The Karl Auto Group operates multiple dealerships in Iowa, including locations in Ankeny, Marshalltown, Stuart, and Webster City. Across these dealerships, the group represents Chevrolet, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

After the sale, Bret Moyer shared, "Working with Matt Willis of Performance Brokerage Services was an outstanding experience from start to finish. Matt's professionalism, communication, and deep understanding of the buy-sell process made what could have been a complex transaction incredibly smooth. He represented our interests with honesty and precision and brought a qualified buyer who was the perfect fit for our dealership and our community. I'd recommend Matt Willis and Performance Brokerage Services to any dealer considering a sale — they deliver results, but more importantly, they do it the right way."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner and Matt Willis, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Matt Willis commented, "It was an absolute honor to represent Bret Moyer and the Karl Auto Group in the sale of Karl Ford in Story City, Iowa. Working directly with Bret and his team was a privilege, and it was equally a great pleasure to work with the buyers Casey, Nick, and Matt Johnson, as they continue expanding their Iowa footprint. There's something special about closing a deal in your home state. I take great pride in representing Iowa dealers and Midwest owners and helping them achieve exceptional results in today's active buy-sell market."

Johnson Automotive Group is a multi-generational, family-owned dealership organization led by Casey Johnson and his sons, Matt and Nick Johnson. In 1996, Casey purchased a small Ford dealership, beginning what has grown into a well-established and expanding presence in Iowa.

Johnson Automotive Group maintains a strong commitment to the communities it serves across Iowa. Each year, the group hosts a large Thanksgiving Meal Project, providing thousands of meals to residents in need. Through its Wheels for Work program, it has helped more than 100 working families secure reliable transportation to maintain employment.

The Johnson family operates Ames Ford Lincoln, Fort Dodge Ford Lincoln Toyota, and now Story City Ford, all in Iowa. The family has also earned widespread recognition for excellence, including the prestigious President's Award from both Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Casey Johnson shared, "Matt Willis and Performance Brokerage Services were fantastic to work with throughout our acquisition of Karl Ford in Story City. Matt was transparent, responsive, and truly acted as a bridge between both sides to ensure a smooth and timely closing. His market knowledge, integrity, and professionalism made the entire process efficient and enjoyable. We look forward to working with Matt and Performance Brokerage Services again on future opportunities."

Karl Ford of Story City will be renamed Story City Ford and will remain at its current location.

