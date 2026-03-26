After 37 Years of Purpose, Natracare's Founder Passes the Torch to the People Who Helped Build It

Bodywise (UK) Ltd. transitions to Employee Ownership Trust, safeguarding the mission for generations to come, and appoints Nina Davies as CEO to lead the next chapter

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some business decisions are strategic. This one is personal. Bodywise (UK) Ltd., the manufacturer of Natracare, the pioneering brand that helped create the natural and organic period care category, today announced that it has transitioned to an employee-owned company through the establishment of the Natracare Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). After 37 years of building something she truly believed in, founder Susie Hewson has chosen to place the company's future into the hands of the people who have poured their own passion into it every single day.

(l.) Nina Davies, Natracare CEO (r.) Susie Hewson, Natracare Founder

When Susie Hewson founded Natracare in 1989, she wasn't following a trend. There was no trend to follow. She was driven by a conviction that women deserved better. Better products, cleaner ingredients and honest answers about what they were putting in and on their bodies. At a time when the personal care industry prioritised cost over conscience, Natracare became the first brand to offer certified 100% organic cotton tampons and take an uncompromising stand against plastics, chlorine bleaching and the toxic chemicals quietly accepted as standard. It was radical then. It matters even more now.

"As we looked to the future of Natracare, it was essential that the company remain guided by the same principles it was founded on—respect for women's health, environmental responsibility and transparency," Hewson said. "By placing Natracare into an Employee Ownership Trust, we are protecting the mission of the brand while empowering the people who carry that mission forward every day. It ensures that our purpose remains at the heart of every decision we make."

Natracare could have sold to the highest bidder. It didn't. In a world where purpose-led brands are routinely acquired, rebranded and quietly hollowed out, the choice to pursue employee ownership is a deliberate rejection of that path. It is a declaration that Natracare's values are not a marketing position; they are the foundation of everything the company does, and they deserve to be protected permanently.

Through the EOT, Bodywise (UK) Ltd. employees now collectively steward the company's future. The people closest to the work, those who understand what Natracare stands for—not just as a brand, but as a mission—are now its guardians. Decision-making is aligned with those who live the brand's values daily, ensuring that integrity, accountability and environmental responsibility will guide every step forward, prioritising lasting impact over short-term gain.

To lead the company through this next chapter, Theresa White remains the Senior Executive Officer of Natracare LLC in North America, and the Natracare Employee Ownership Trust has appointed Nina Davies as Chief Executive Officer. Davies brings more than 25 years of experience building brands and cultivating deep relationships with global partners. She joins at a moment of profound significance, trusted to carry a 37-year legacy forward with the care it deserves. Her appointment reflects the seriousness with which Natracare approaches this transition: not as a conclusion, but as a beginning.

For Hewson, this moment is the culmination of everything she set out to build: A company that does what it says, stands for something real and proves that business can be a force for good without sacrificing its soul. The Employee Ownership Trust is her gift to the people who helped make it possible—and her promise to the customers, communities and planet that Natracare has always fought for.

ABOUT NATRACARE

Founded in 1989 by environmental activist Susie Hewson, Natracare has been pioneering organic, plastic-free period and personal care for more than three decades, helping redefine safe, sustainable care for our bodies and our living planet. As the first brand to introduce a commercially available certified-organic option to conventional period products, Natracare was built to challenge industry norms around transparency, health and environmental responsibility.

Natracare products are made with organic and natural materials and are designed to be kinder to our skin and to our planet. The brand holds leading certifications and accreditations, including COSMOS Organic and COSMOS Natural, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), MADE SAFE, Nordic Ecolabel, the Seedling Mark for compostability, USDA Biobased, Vegan and EWG Verified™ status for select products, validating its commitment to rigorous ethical, environmental and health standards. The company is also a Certified B Corp.

As a member of 1% for the Planet, Natracare donates one percent of its annual turnover to environmental causes and partners with organizations such as the Marine Conservation Society, National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF), Weaving Voices for Health & Justice and 5 Gyres.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dana Swinney

(312) 291-1099

[email protected]

SOURCE Natracare