After 92 Years, Ocean Spray Reveals the Power of The Cranberry with New Campaign

"What will you do with all that Power?™" uses custom animation to evoke the inherent power of the cranberry, inspired by the farmers, the science, and the history of North America's original superfruit. Ocean Spray's multichannel campaign explores the vibrancy, positivity and health benefits of the cranberry, reorienting consumers to think about the immense power contained in this tiny berry.

"The essence of the cranberry power story lies in our farmer-owners. Ocean Spray cranberry growers have always known that the cranberry is a uniquely powerful food source. Over nearly a century, proudly passed down through generations, our farmer-owners cultivate and nurture this superfruit, with almost mystical reverence for the mighty cranberry in all its glory and endless possibilities," said Dan Hamilton, Head of Ocean Spray's Marketing Center of Excellence. "With our amazing agency partners, we have brought our brand to life in a way that tells the story of our mighty cranberry with simplicity and humanity, staying rooted in culture as the next extension of our brand, inviting consumers to harness the power the cranberry in their own individual journeys."

The creative campaign was developed with Ocean Spray's new creative AOR Lightning Orchard. It was produced and animated by Dress Code, and features TV and digital spots with a voiceover by Bo Hudson, and music by John Also Bennett. KWG Advertising, Ocean Spray's media AOR, is leading the media planning and buying for the campaign. Creative will be launched across the U.S. in Linear and Streaming TV, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Programmatic Video and YouTube.

"We put on waders, walked amongst the berries, and felt something magical. As we toured the bogs during harvest, we met with many farmers and learned of the cranberry's scientific benefits," said Jimm Lasser, Executive Creative Director at Lightning Orchard. "During creative development, it was exciting to see the team evoke that POWER we experienced on our visit. We are so excited to share that new vision, and what makes cranberries so special, with audiences."

"What attracted us to this project was the potential to help reinvent a classic. The concept Lightning Orchard came up with of revealing the power contained within a cranberry was an exciting one that had a ton of potential," said Dan Covert, Executive Creative Director of Dress Code. "What resonated with us all was a retro, cut paper aesthetic that doesn't feel like anything else out there in the space. The work was bold and unexpected in its simplicity and clarity."

"What will you do with all that Power?™" will connect the proven longtime scientific benefits of the cranberry, which have continued to be explored and celebrated by Ocean Spray's functional product and ingredients portfolio, bringing an inspirationally driven new look and feel with this thought-provoking ask on behalf of the superfruit. Ocean Spray will continue to build upon the essence of the powerful and mighty cranberry taking innovation to new levels in the category and industry.

"What will you do with all that Power?™" can be found on AllThatPower.OceanSpray.com to learn more.

