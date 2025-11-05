The New Cranberry-Craving Houseguest Is Here to Raid Your Feast

My Limited-Edition "Cranpus with a Can" Doll Launches Today

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock, knock. Who's there? Me, Cranpus. The cranberry-loving troublemaker you didn't ask for but absolutely deserve.

I've been head-over-heels for cranberries since the dawn of the bog. The color. The jiggle. The tang. It's not just a snack, it's a situationship. And this year, I'm making things official with my own limited-edition doll: Cranpus with a Can.

The Can. The Lore. The Legend.

Forget the green guy who hates cheer or the tattletale in tights, I'm the one you invite in when you want a little merry mess. I come with my arms wrapped around a can of Ocean Spray® Jellied Cranberry Sauce, because when you love something, you never let it go.

Place me on your table, gift me to your least favorite host, or set me up in the kitchen, anywhere cran is, I belong. Don't worry, I don't report back to the man in red; I only answer to cranberry. Keep your eyes on me, though; look away for a second, and your sauce might mysteriously vanish.

Got a turkey drier than the desert? I'll "help." Need someone to taste-test every cranberry cocktail? Say less. Just don't expect me to share. Cranberries and me?We're exclusive. Until then, I'll be by the can, whispering sweet nothings and reminding everyone that cranberries should be guarded at all costs.

Starting November 12, you can bring me home (if you dare) at CranpusWithACan.com. Or send me to someone who needs a little bog-born mischief in their life. But hurry, like leftover sauce, I won't last long.

So, go ahead, invite me in. Expect mischief, mayhem, and maybe a few missing cans of cran.

Cran 4 Lyfe,

Cranpus

ABOUT CRANPUS WITH A CAN

In the deepest depths of Ocean Spray's cranberry bogs lives the legend of Cranpus. He is cranberry-obsessed, a bit out of this world, andseriously misunderstood. Every holiday season, Cranpus sneaks into homes to capture his one true love: cranberries. This season, you're invited to bring Cranpus into your home for the first time. It's a chance to experience the merry chaos and give your family and friends something to bond over with a limited-edition Cranpus with a Can doll, created by Ocean Spray. Cranpus with a Can is available at CranpusWithACan.com for $7 starting November 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. EST, and while supplies last. The cost is for shipping, and a 14-ounce can of Ocean Spray® Jellied Cranberry Sauce. There is a limited number available, and we expect them to be gone quickly, so don't wait long!

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold®.

