After a Year of Rapid Growth, Perspire Sauna Studio Names Cory Lyons as Director of Franchise Sales

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the nation's fastest-growing infrared sauna studio franchise, announced today that the company has opened 11 new locations and signed 15 new franchise agreements since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic brought many industries to a halt. Perspire saw a 34-percent increase in same studio revenue over the last 12 months and entered new markets in Nebraska, Idaho and Florida. A 23-percent increase in same studio membership in the last 12 months proves there is high demand for infrared sauna and color-light therapy across the country as millions of people seek safer alternatives to health and wellness treatments during the coronavirus pandemic.

To help manage and continue this impressive growth, Perspire recently appointed Cory Lyons to be its new Director of Franchise Sales. After 12 years at Lift Brands, Lyons comes to Perspire with an extensive background in both franchise operations and franchise development. He is very passionate about working with franchisees and assisting them in achieving their goals.

"We are thrilled to have Cory Lyons join the Perspire Team," said Lee Braun, CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "We are at this incredible inflection point, and with his experience and drive, we are going to have a lot of fun recruiting passionate franchisees to the brand."

The company's plans for continued growth in 2021 indicates that more studios in more states are on the way. In addition to their newest location that just recently opened in Boise, Idaho, Perspire will break new ground in the Los Angeles market, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Illinois, Iowa and Arizona later this year. The company is on pace to open 14 new studios before the end of 2021. "With extremely strong unit level economics, highly sophisticated franchisees and a true passion for the brand and offering, there are more ways than one why Perspire Sauna Studio is the hottest wellness franchise available today," said Lyons.

Perspire Sauna Studio is committed to elevating the mind and body wellness of its guests, offering an experience that is personalized to each individual. Its first-of-its-kind infrared lighting systems enhance the user experience and create a high-quality atmosphere where guests can unwind, relax and achieve their wellness goals. The brand's advanced sauna technology, along with its medical grade and high intensity red light therapy bar, are what set them apart in the industry. The experience has demonstrated the ability to improve sleep, boost immunity, burn calories, reduce inflammation, and simply offer a space for people to allow their minds and bodies to feel better.

With its simple, yet effective business model that includes low costs, minimal labor and pandemic proof services, Perspire is actively seeking new franchisees to partner with in the following states: Arizona, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Colorado, Florida, and California. Although no special licensing, skills or training is required, ideal candidates have a professional background in health and wellness, passion for serving others and desire to help their communities improve their wellbeing.

To learn more about Perspire Sauna Studio and franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.perspiresaunastudio.com/

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and color light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel more refreshed after each session. Co-owned by Lee Braun and Ken Arsenian, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill their vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com, and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact [email protected].

