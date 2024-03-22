After Another Successful Showing at International Pizza Expo, the Experts at Hormel Foods Identify Top-5 Pizza Trends of 2024

HORMEL® Ribbon Pepperoni steals the show, debuting to wide acclaim at the 40th anniversary of the famous pizza trade show

AUSTIN, Minn., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off yet another showstopping display at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Hormel Foods, the maker of the best-selling retail pepperoni in the United States and a market leader in foodservice pizza toppings, is again driving the conversation on what's trending in the pizza-topping industry.

HORMEL® Ribbon Pepperoni was unveiled to wide acclaim during the 2024 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

Pizza expert Colby Strilaeff, brand manager of Foodservice at Hormel Foods, helps the company keep its proverbial finger on the pulse of the pizza-topping needs of foodservice operators, and after experiencing the annual Las Vegas trade show, Strilaeff identified the top-five pizza trends to watch out for in 2024:

Ribbon pepperoni: This topping needs no introduction in Canada , where shredded pepperoni is a staple, but Strilaeff expects the same trend to take off in the United States . Inspired by the pizza stylings of Windsor, Ontario , the introduction of HORMEL® Ribbon Pepperoni is already a game-changer for American foodservice operators, allowing for quicker pizza preparation with pepperoni that spreads as easily as shredded mozzarella. Ribbon pepperoni is also a foodservice-friendly option for non-pizza applications like pastas, subs and calzones. Giardiniera: A condiment with deep Chicago roots, giardiniera is a celebrated tradition in many Italian American households. Giardiniera, which means "from the garden" in English, is a pickled assortment of vegetables like peppers, olives and cauliflower, submerged in a tangy mixture of vinegar and oil. The result? A flavorful medley that perfectly complements a variety of dishes, especially pizza. Italian sausage and giardiniera is a particularly delicious and increasingly popular flavor pairing on pizza. Global flavors: Culture continues to reveal itself in pizza. "New international flavors are always being introduced in pizzerias across the country," Strilaeff said. "It's one of the fastest growing trends in the industry." Flavor profiles from far and wide are featured on menus across the United States , with familiar profiles like Mexican, Cuban and Indian flavors emerging as commonly sought-after favorites. Global ingredients like chimichurri, gochujang and miso are also adding a flavor twist to popular slices. Post-bake creativity: Cooking a pizza isn't the final step of the pizza-making process, especially these days. "We're seeing a lot more people get creative with what goes on pizza after it is taken out of the oven," Strilaeff said. Ingredients like chili-infused oils and hot honeys have emerged as popular post-bake pizza toppings. Shaved Parmesan is another commonly applied accompaniment, as are basil and other leafy greens; rocket, arugula, etc. Sesame seed crust: While not a traditional ingredient in pizza-making, sesame seeds are an increasingly popular addition for those craving an extra crunch in their pizza crust. "It adds a delicious, nutty undertone, which people really enjoy," Strilaeff said. Whether garnished over a glistening, buttery crust or folded into the entire dough ball, look for the trend of sesame-seed crust to take off.

Hormel Foods has a long-standing reputation for creating innovative and delicious products for foodservice operators, including ROSA GRANDE® Cup & Char Pepperoni and FONTANINI® Cup & Char Sausage, both of which were successfully debuted during last year's International Pizza Expo.

For more information on HORMEL® Ribbon Pepperoni and all other Hormel Foodservice products, visit hormelfoodservice.com.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands.

