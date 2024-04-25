Makers of the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Brand Reintroduce Chicken and Roast Beef Varieties to Portfolio of Delicious Deli Products

HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Rotisserie Seasoned Deli Chicken Breast and Deli Roast Beef are both free of additives and preservatives, 100% natural* and completely delicious

AUSTIN, Minn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand, a trusted name in deli products and maker of 100% natural*, completely delicious deli meat, are excited to reintroduce two items to its appetizing lineup of deli options: Deli Roast Beef and Rotisserie Seasoned Deli Chicken Breast. These varieties join a wide-ranging portfolio of 100% natural* deli products, with no nitrates or nitrites added**, and no preservatives.

HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Deli Roast Beef, the foundational component of this mouthwatering beef-and-cheddar. HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Rotisserie Seasoned Deli Chicken Breast, as part of an appetizing chicken pita sandwich.

"We work hard to ensure that every product we provide is completely delicious and 100% natural*," said Jeff Wallace, associate brand manager of the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand. "Roast beef and chicken breast are two of the most popular consumer choices for sliced deli meat, and we're excited to announce the reintroduction of both protein options to our portfolio of deli products, all of which feature exceptional flavor and texture with no added preservatives."

The makers of the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand believe in making delicious meats that consumers can trust to always be 100% natural*, carefully crafted to lock in naturally delicious flavor. When consumers purchase HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® deli products, they know they're getting a product that has been packed, sealed and high-pressure processed to lock in natural* flavor with no preservatives, leaving them a delicious-tasting product.

HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Deli Roast Beef and Rotisserie Seasoned Deli Chicken Breast are now available in the refrigerated aisles of retailers nationwide. For more on all products from the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand, including nutritional information and where to purchase, visit hormel.com/brands/hormel-natural-choice-meats.

* Natural means minimally processed and no artificial ingredients.

** Except for those naturally occurring in cultured celery and sea salt.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

