After Bagelrito Test Market Frenzy, Einstein Bros. Bagels Launches Ultimate Breakfast Mash-Up Nationwide

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros.® Bagels announced it is launching a first-of-its-kind bagel innovation, the Bagelrito , nationwide beginning Feb. 27, 2020. A bagel and burrito mash-up, the Bagelrito was available at five test locations in the Denver area for a limited time in October 2019, where it sold out within hours of its announcement to the world. Due to the wild success of the test launch and countless requests from guests who wished they could try the Bagelrito in other markets, Einstein Bros. Bagels is making the game-changing breakfast item available to guests across the U.S. at participating locations.

"We heard our guests loud and clear," said Teka O'Rourke, VP of Marketing, Einstein Bros. Bagels. "Given the popularity of the Bagelrito during the Denver test, we knew we couldn't keep this breakfast innovation from the rest of the country for too long. We just needed a bit of time to ensure our bakeries are set up to meet the volume of orders we're expecting. On February 27th, we will be ready!"

Constantly pushing the boundaries of the classic bagel, Einstein Bros. Bagels has taken it to the next level with the Bagelrito. It's loaded with two cage-free eggs, thick-cut bacon, turkey sausage, three cheeses, hash browns, salsa and green chilies in a flour tortilla, all hand-wrapped in Asiago bagel dough and baked fresh. It's substantial size, high-flavor and portability has earned it its slogan: "big, bold and easy to hold."

For more information, visit www.EinsteinBros.com .

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com .

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels

