After Having All the Sharks Biting with Offers, Bug Bite Thing's Dynamic Mother-Daughter Duo Return to ABC's 'Shark Tank'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing , the chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief tool that retails for under $10, will be featured on tonight's episode of 'Shark Tank' on ABC. Bug Bite Thing Founder and CEO Kelley Higney and her mother, President Ellen McAlister, first appeared on 'Shark Tank' Episode 4 of Season 11 and pitched the Sharks to invest in the business.

Bug Bite Thing President Ellen McAlister and Founder & CEO Kelley Higney and (Left to right)

Higney's six-month-old daughter is the impetus behind the brand. After relocating to South Florida, Higney was determined to alleviate her daughter's constant suffering from mosquito bites. Every over-the-counter product and home remedy failed to provide any relief. Kelley then discovered a little-known tool that uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from under the skin. Kelley was amazed to find that the product not only worked but offered instant relief. By removing the irritant, it eliminates the itching, stinging and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. Kelley secured the exclusive distribution rights for the product and has since been a "mom on a mission."

When Higney and her mother first appeared on 'Shark Tank,' Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Rohan Oza and Kevin O'Leary, were all interested in investing in the business, but self-proclaimed "mosquito-magnet" Lori Greiner's Golden Ticket offer secured the investment.

Bug Bite Thing has experienced massive growth since it debuted—from hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. It's projected to exceed $15 million in 2021. Prior to Shark Tank, the product was available in three countries and sold at CVS Pharmacy. Now, Bug Bite Thing is available in 25 countries and in 25,000 major retailer locations, including The Home Depot, Walmart and more. Bug Bite Thing is also Amazon's number one selling product in the insect bite relief category with over 30,000 reviews by customers who rave about its effectiveness.

"It has been an incredible journey! Since appearing on Shark Tank, I continue to be a 'mom on a mission.' I am determined to educate the world on Bug Bite Thing," says Higney. "Lori Greiner's expertise and guidance has been monumental in the company's growth. With Lori as a business partner and mentor, Bug Bite Thing is revolutionizing the insect bite relief industry."

"It has been an incredible experience partnering with the mother-daughter duo. I could not try Bug Bite Thing when Kelley and Ellen pitched it on the show," says Lori Greiner. "Then I got a mosquito bite and it worked! Bug Bite Thing is the best chemical-free option! Not only has Bug Bite Thing helped thousands of people with insect bites, but it has also helped me. Bug Bite Thing is proof that one idea can change your life."

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing offers a chemical-free, eco-friendly solution to effectively alleviating stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The #1 selling product for insect bite relief on Amazon, with over 30,000 positive reviews, the reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for children of all ages and adults.

Bug Bite Thing gained recognition in 2019 after founder Kelley Higney and her mother appeared on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' securing a partnership with inventor and entrepreneur Lori Greiner. Since then, it has been awarded the 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business 'Consumer Product Company of the Year' and 'Fastest Growing Company of the Year.' Other accolades include 2020 Consumer World Awards Gold Winner for 'Consumer Product of the Year,' 2020 Best in Biz Awards 'Most Innovative Consumer Product of the Year,' a 2021 BIG Innovation Award Winning Product, and winner of the Mom's Choice Award and the 2021 National Parenting Product Award.

Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the brand remains appreciative of its roots and gives back by volunteering at important local nonprofits, including Treasure Coast Food Bank, a member of Feeding America. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at various U.S. retail locations. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing , and follow along at Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About Lori Greiner

Lori started with one idea and turned it into a multi-million-dollar international brand. She is well known as a self-made inventor, entrepreneur who created and marketed over 800 products, holds 120 US and international patents and has a 90% success rate for new items launched. She is recognized as one of the most prolific inventors of retail products of our time. A leading Shark on ABC's Emmy Award-winning show, Shark Tank, she's well known for her impeccable negotiating skills and uncanny ability to know, identify and launch emerging brands.

Media Contact:

Lauren Bartel

714.400.1033

[email protected]om

SOURCE Bug Bite Thing