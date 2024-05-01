Bug Bite Thing Teams Up with Leading Medical Experts and Global Lyme Alliance to Raise Awareness for Lyme Disease Prevention

The Partnership Aims to Educate and Protect People and Pets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing , the leader in providing consumers with chemical-free first aid products, including its popular insect bite relief suction tool and tick remover tweezer tool, is proud to announce its collaboration with Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) in observance of Lyme Disease Awareness Month during the month of May. With over half a million Americans diagnosed with Lyme disease annually, the partnership aims to educate individuals about the most common and fastest growing vector-borne disease in the U.S.

Bug Bite Thing is also excited to welcome renowned tick experts and medical advisors, Dr. Thomas Mather and Dr. Stephen Rich, to enhance its educational initiatives.

Dr. Mather, known as "The TickGuy," leads the University of Rhode Island's Center for Vector-Borne Disease and TickEncounter Resource Center. In collaboration with Bug Bite Thing, Dr. Mather's TickSpotters Program will offer expert guidance on tick identification and treatment options.

Dr. Rich is a Microbiology Professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Executive Director of the New England Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases (NEWVEC). NEWVEC was created by a federal research grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The mission of NEWVEC is to conduct operational research to determine how to reduce tick and mosquito bites and to train the next generation of public health entomologists.

Bug Bite Thing and GLA will collaborate to educate individuals on how to protect themselves, their families, and pets from Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses, as well as proper tick removal techniques.

By promoting the #BeTickAWARE™ initiative, Bug Bite Thing and GLA aim to empower communities with knowledge about Lyme disease prevention and tick safety. Additionally, they are introducing the Steps Against Ticks campaign in partnership with Charity Footprints, with a fundraising goal of $25,000. Participants can contribute by walking, running, or jogging towards a future free of tick-related diseases. Learn more about #BeTickAWARE and the Steps Against Ticks campaign here .

Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney says, "Enhancing public awareness is crucial in combating Lyme disease. Through our partnerships with GLA, TickEncounter and NEWVEC, we are providing the public with accessible expert advice and resources on Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses, which will be available on BugBiteThing.com."

Global Lyme Alliance CEO Laura MacNeill states, "Our collaboration with Bug Bite Thing represents a groundbreaking approach to tick-borne disease prevention. By merging scientific knowledge with innovative solutions, we are committed to raising public awareness and safety against tick-borne illnesses. Together, we are building a proactive defense for community health."

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief, with over 90,000 reviews.

In June 2023, it introduced Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover for people and pets, as prompt tick removal reduces the chances of transmitting tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease. Featuring a patented double-side design that meets Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for proper tick removal, the tweezer tool is chemical-free and reusable.

The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership.

Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 38 prestigious awards, including the 2023 Inc. 5000 List, Inc. 's 2022 Best in Business List in Consumer Products, the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and many more. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the company is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified enterprise. Bug Bite Thing's community partners include the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council and Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County. Bug Bite Thing's Suction Tool and Tick Remover are available on Amazon and BugBiteThing.com. Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool can also be purchased at over 30,000 retail locations nationwide and in 34 countries. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About Global Lyme Alliance

Global Lyme Alliance is the leading 501(c)(3) dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice. GLA has gained national prominence for funding some of the most urgent and promising research in the world, while expanding education and awareness programs for the public and physicians. It supports those around the globe needing information about tick-borne diseases. Learn more at GLA.org.

