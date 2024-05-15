AFTER HIS ILLUSTRIOUS COLLABORATION WITH JLO PRESENTED AT THE ICONIC SUPER BOWL, "THE MASTER OF PERREO" NFASIS RELEASES A NEW PRODUCTION TITLED "A LA BIM BOM BAM"

THE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PHENOMENON WILL ARRIVE TO MIAMI IN JUNE FOR HIS PROMOTIONAL TOUR

Roylimar and Rogerlin "Las Gemelas del Free," DJ Human Star, and Angel Fire are part of this new collaboration recorded in Medellín, Colombia.

MIAMI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- @newconceptpr - The versatile and controversial urban music singer-songwriter and arranger from the Dominican Republic, NFASIS (Joel García Domínguez), is back with a new single that promises to make the dance floors vibrate, "A la Bim Bom Bam," which is now available on all digital platforms. He continues his reign as the globally recognized "Master of Perreo" for his viral hits that have made the whole world "perrear".

Nfasis "El Maestro del Perreo"

With the collaboration of Roylimar and Rogerlin "Las Gemelas del Free," who have over 3.96 million followers on their YouTube channel, DJ Human Star, and Angel Fire, "A la Bim Bom Bam" is set to be a milestone in the urban music scene. Produced by DJ Megga and written by NFASIS along with Cristian Issa Pérez Feliz, this song was recorded in the Dominican Republic, and its music video was filmed in Medellín, Colombia with the aim of getting everyone up and moving.

NFASIS, winner of a platinum record and 6 gold records, is known for his ability to create "hits" and viral successes like "Lento," "El Tra Tra," and "Como Shakira," which have reached hundreds of millions of views worldwide. Additionally, his notable collaborations with Bad Bunny on "Loco pero Millonario Remix," Gianluca Vacchi, JonZ, and DJs like Hugel, Diplo, Blondish, among others, have established him as one of the most influential artists of the moment. His music transcends borders and languages, which even led him to the iconic Super Bowl, where his song "Lento" was performed in collaboration by the renowned singer Jennifer Lopez. Moreover, his music has been featured in 3 Netflix series, including "Guerra de Vecinos" and "Elite."

NFASIS's infectious style and catchy lyrics have won over millions of people worldwide, including celebrities like Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Charli D'Amelio, Howie Mandel, Rauw Alejandro, Ninel Conde, and Lele Pons, who participated in the famous "Ahi Challenge'' that surpassed 1.5 billion views on TikTok. Even Oprah Winfrey highlighted the viral phenomenon in her magazine, explaining how to perform the popular dance.

"The song is a reggaeton with its dembow; I wanted it to be a happy track that gets everyone dancing. I want people to have fun and dance to my music, to feel the rhythm in their waist and hips," commented the renowned singer, who is also known as the "Dominican anime of music" as he considers himself an Otaku, that is, a big fan of anime.

With the release of "A la Bim Bom Bam," NFASIS continues to leave his mark on the music industry and prepares for an exciting international tour, his visit to Miami in June, and new projects that vows to take the world by storm.

