After Nearly 20 Years, George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Cox's Harley-Davidson in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Cox's Harley-Davidson in Rock Hill, South Carolina from Jan Cox to Carson Baker.

Cox's Harley-Davidson is a family-owned and operated dealership, founded in 2006 by the Cox family. Reflecting on her years of ownership, Jan Cox expressed her appreciation for the loyal customers and community members who supported the business throughout the years. "We had a strong run catering to riders from York County, Charlotte, Greenville, Myrtle Beach and beyond. It is our hope that the new owner will be welcomed as they continue this service. It is with humble gratitude that we wish the best to our customers, the community and our staff members. The loyalty and dedication you gave us was abundant and appreciated. We look forward to what the future holds for our Asheboro location," Jan shared.

The Cox family's legacy in the motorcycle industry dates back to 1961, with the founding of Cox's Harley-Davidson of Asheboro by Jan's father-in-law, Recil Cox. This dealership remains operational today and holds the distinction of being the longest-running family-owned Harley-Davidson dealership in North Carolina.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

George Chaconas shared, "In 2015, I had the privilege of representing the Cox family in the sale of Cox's Northern Tier Harley-Davidson to Pete Eisenhauer. Over the years, I kept in touch with Jan Cox to see when she might be ready to sell Cox's Harley-Davidson in Rock Hill. After nearly 20 years of ownership, she was ready to retire. It was an honor to represent the Cox family again and sell to Carson Baker, the owner of Baker VTwin2. This marks the second Harley-Davidson dealership I've sold to Carson. I also want to thank my partner, Courtney Bernhard, for her invaluable assistance in facilitating the sale. I wish Jan all the best in her retirement and look forward to helping Carson continue to grow in the near future."

Courtney Bernhard added, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with Carson Baker and his team on another acquisition. There are many moving parts in a buy-sell transaction, and his team played a crucial role in getting this one across the finish line. I look forward to continuing to work with Carson and his team as they expand."

Carson Baker has had a passion for motorcycles since early childhood. He received his first motorcycle as a Christmas gift at age three, and his love for motorized vehicles grew from there. "I have always been infatuated by anything with a motor," said Carson, who spent his formative years riding on his family's 100-acre farm.

After earning his degree from Coastal Carolina University, Carson worked at his father's Chevrolet dealership before deciding to pursue his passion for powersports. In 2014, he opened Baker American Cycles in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and over the years, expanded his business through a series of acquisitions, including Baker Motorsports in Fayetteville, Battleship Cycles and Marine in Wilmington, and Bulldog Harley-Davidson in Smithfield, North Carolina.

Carson shared, "This is the second Harley-Davidson dealership that I acquired through George Chaconas and his partner, Courtney Bernhard, of Performance Brokerage Services. They were very instrumental in helping me identify my second Harley-Davidson dealership, and were very engaged from start to finish in acquiring Cox's Harley-Davidson in Rock Hill, South Carolina, from the longtime owner, the Cox family. George and Courtney's professionalism, industry knowledge, and expertise contributed significantly to closing this transaction. I look forward to continuing to grow my powersports dealership platform with the help of George and Courtney and their team. When you are considering buying or selling a powersports dealership, look no further than George and Courtney to help you through this complex process!"

Carson Baker was represented by Logan Parker at Bass Sox Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida.

Cox's Harley-Davidson will be renamed Dog House Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 1178 Galleria Boulevard in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

