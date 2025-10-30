Performance Brokerage Services Advises on Sale of Mark Chevrolet in Wayne, Michigan to Top-150 Dealership Group, Golling Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Mark Chevrolet in Wayne, Michigan from Charles Cabana to Bill Golling of Golling Automotive Group

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Mark Chevrolet in Wayne, Michigan from Charles Cabana to Bill Golling of Golling Automotive Group.

Performance Brokerage Services - Mark Chevrolet - Golling Automotive Group

Mark Chevrolet was proudly owned and operated by the late Charles Cabana, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He built the dealership into a trusted and respected part of the Wayne community, known for its integrity, customer service, and family values. His dedication and commitment left a lasting mark on both the business and the people it served.

Chris Cabana, General Manager of Mark Chevrolet and son of Charles Cabana, shared, "We recently sold our Chevrolet dealership and worked with Mark Shackelford, Jr. and Sr. at Performance Brokerage Services. Their expertise, professionalism, and dedication made the process seamless and successful. We were thrilled with their service and highly recommend them to anyone looking to buy or sell a dealership."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Mark Shackelford, Sr., Partner, and Mark Shackelford, Jr., Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Jr. shared, "It was an honor to again work with Bill Golling and assist him in acquiring his first Chevrolet store and growing their footprint in the Detroit market. We wish Bill and his sons the best of luck in their continued growth, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue to be a part of it! Through this acquisition for Bill Golling, we had an opportunity to get to know the Cabana family, and we wish them all the best in retirement and future endeavors. They were great to deal with and helped in making everything a very smooth transition."

Golling Automotive Group was founded in 1966 by World War II veteran A. William Golling, Jr., who opened a Volkswagen dealership in Troy, Michigan. His son, Bill Golling, worked alongside him, learning every department of the dealership, starting with washing cars as a teenager. After graduating from Michigan State University, Bill partnered with his father to open a Datsun dealership in Royal Oak, Michigan.

With the acquisition of Mark Chevrolet, Golling Automotive Group operates nine dealerships across Michigan, representing Toyota, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Buick, GMC, and Kia. Golling Automotive Group is ranked #146 on the 2025 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups, based on 2024 new-vehicle retail sales units. In March of 2025, Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the sale of Ray Laethem Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Detroit, Michigan to Golling Automotive Group.

Bill Golling, President of Golling Automotive Group, shared, "This is the second transaction we have had with Performance Brokerage Services, Mark Shackelford, Sr., and Mark Shackelford, Jr. this calendar year. The first one was traditional — they were approached by and represented the seller. This most recent one was a bit different. We were looking for a specific brand in southeast Michigan. They went out and approached stores on our behalf, seeing if now was the right time to consider a sale. They found us the store we were seeking. They did so in a professional manner, were there to help, and pushed things along when appropriate. We would definitely use them again and recommend you do too."

Mark Chevrolet will be renamed Golling Chevrolet and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

