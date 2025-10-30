George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Hawkeye Harley-Davidson in Coralville, Iowa to Junge Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Hawkeye Harley-Davidson in Coralville, Iowa from Mike and Pat McGrath to Junge Automotive Group

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Hawkeye Harley-Davidson in Coralville, Iowa from Mike and Pat McGrath to Junge Automotive Group.

Hawkeye Harley-Davidson was acquired in 2013 as the first motorcycle dealership in the McGrath portfolio. The 46,283 square-foot facility has an expansive showroom, a drive-in service center, climate-controlled storage, and a Harley Owners Group (HOG) chapter room. Its interior design uniquely reflects the University of Iowa's Hawkeyes and Kinnick Stadium, adding a distinctive local touch.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Junge Automotive Group is a family-owned dealership group serving Eastern Iowa, with locations in Hiawatha and North Liberty. The addition of Hawkeye Harley-Davidson broadens the group's portfolio to include motorcycles.

Hawkeye Harley-Davidson will be renamed Junge Iowa City Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location.

