After Nearly 30 Years, Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth, Virginia from Maurice Slaughter to Michael Veracka

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth, Virginia from Maurice Slaughter to Michael Veracka of MOD Enterprises.

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth, Virginia from Maurice Slaughter to Michael Veracka of MOD Enterprises.

Performance Brokerage Services - Bayside Harley-Davidson - Michael Veracka of MOD Enterprises Michael Veracka of MOD Enterprises - Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services

As an established businessman and former Toyota dealer, Maurice Slaughter entered the motorcycle market more than 25 years ago with a strategic vision that quickly became a lasting passion. Over the course of his career in motorcycle sales, Maurice has earned four top-10 awards and eight top-100 awards from Dealer News. He attributes his continued success in the powersports industry to a strong commitment to high-quality customer service and building long-lasting relationships.

Selected from an estimated 14,000 powersports dealerships, Bayside Harley-Davidson has been recognized by Dealer News as a top-10 dealer, including the awards for Best Theme and the #1 Service Department in North America. Additionally, Bayside Harley-Davidson received the Portsmouth Small Business of the Year Award in 2010.

The transaction was completed as part of a strategic consolidation of Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth with Southside Harley-Davidson in Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson in Yorktown, Virginia.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner, of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

MOD Enterprises is recognized as the largest Harley-Davidson dealership group in the United States and is home to Riverside Harley-Davidson, the world's #1 volume Harley-Davidson dealership based on new unit sales. MOD Enterprises has received numerous industry accolades, including multiple Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, and has also been awarded the Powersports Business Power 50 Award and Best Place to Work honors.

Michael Veracka, Owner of MOD Enterprises, shared the following, "It was a great pleasure to work with George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services on the buy/sell of Bayside Harley-Davidson, Virginia's #1 Harley-Davidson Dealer! Courtney did an outstanding job coordinating efforts to facilitate the buy/sell of Bayside Harley-Davidson while simultaneously helping Harley-Davidson Motor Company optimize the local dealer network, consolidating Southside Harley-Davidson and Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson in the local market at the same time. Without the support of Performance Brokerage Services, this deal would not have happened."

Maurice Slaughter was represented by Robert Bass and Greg May from Bass Sox & Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida. Michael Veracka was represented by Mark Petti from the Motorcycle Company in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Bayside Harley-Davidson will be renamed Ironclad Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.