After Over 40 Years, Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Sport Mitsubishi in Orlando, Florida to Marine Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Sport Mitsubishi in Orlando, Florida from Don Mealey Sport Auto Group to U.S. Marine of Marine Automotive Group

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Sport Mitsubishi in Orlando, Florida from Don Mealey Sport Auto Group to U.S. Marine of Marine Automotive Group.

Don Mealey Sport Auto Group is a third-generation, family-owned and operated business based in Central Florida. The group was founded in 1974 when Don Mealey purchased his first Chevrolet dealership in Orlando. Over the years, the business expanded to six automotive dealerships, including Don Mealey Chevrolet, Sport Mazda North, Sport Mazda South, Sport Mitsubishi, Sport Subaru, and Sport Subaru South. Each location is managed by members of the Mealey family.

Bevin Wesley, Chief Financial Officer of Don Mealey Sport Auto Group, shared, "We value our relationship with Performance Brokerage Services, including Geno Walsh and George Chaconas. They brought a full suite of services and stayed involved in every step of the transaction. Geno was even present on the day of closing, assisting with inventory counts and ensuring a smooth transition. They have earned their spot as trusted advisors in dealership buy-sell transactions."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Geno Walsh, Partner of the Southeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Geno Walsh commented, "I was introduced to Don Mealey through George Chaconas and had the pleasure of meeting Don and his family at their Mazda dealership in Orlando. When Don decided to sell his Mitsubishi dealership, he connected us with their CFO, Bevin Wesley, and the process was smooth and straightforward. Everyone worked together, and both Don Mealey and U.S. Marine were true gentlemen throughout. Their teams did a great job helping move things along and making the closing easy and efficient. It was a real pleasure working alongside such great professionals and solid partners."

George Chaconas added, "Having known Don Mealey for more than 20 years, my partner, Geno Walsh, and I were honored to exclusively represent him and his family, alongside Bevin Wesley, in the sale of Sport Mitsubishi to U.S. Marine. With nearly 10 years of experience working with U.S. Marine on prior deals, I am very pleased with this transaction, which supports his continued growth in the Central Florida market while allowing Don Mealey Sport Auto Group to further focus on their core franchises in Orlando."

U.S. Marine is an automotive entrepreneur and owner of Marine Automotive Group. He began his career in automotive retail sales and advanced rapidly through dealership leadership, becoming a General Manager before the age of 30. Early in his career, he acquired a Nissan dealership in Orlando, currently named Sutherlin Nissan, where he has become the sole owner.

U.S. Marine shared, "Geno Walsh and George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services were both amazing to work with. Geno stayed in touch with me throughout the entire process, from start to finish. He truly went above and beyond. I would trust the team at Performance Brokerage Services with any future dealership transactions and recommend them to anyone buying or selling a dealership."

Don Mealey Sport Auto Group was represented by J. Gregory Humphries at Shutts & Bowen LLP in Orlando, Florida.

U.S. Marine was represented by Frank H. Killgore, Jr. at Killgore Pearlman in Orlando, Florida.

Sport Mitsubishi will be renamed North Orlando Mitsubishi and will remain at its current location.

